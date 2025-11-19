Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2025 --My Paleo Pet is a leading choice for natural pet treats in Fort Lauderdale, Southwest Ranches, FL, Boca Raton, Jupiter Island, Gulfstream, FL, Coral Springs, and all over the US with delivery services. To truly appreciate the benefits of their natural dog treats, it is important to understand the dangers of standard store-bought treats:



The Dangers of Artificial Colors & Flavors



Behind the colorful packaging and enticing smell of many commercial pet treats lies a harsh reality– artificial colors and synthetic flavors! These additives are more common than most realize, and far more harmful than they appear. Dies and coloring are often used to simulate the look, taste, and smell of real food, but the effects on a pet's body can be anything but harmless.



Artificial flavors are chemically engineered imitations of natural ingredients such as meats, fruits, or herbs. While they may enhance the scent or taste of a treat, they offer no nutritional value and can disrupt a pet's digestive balance. Artificial colors, like Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 2, are commonly derived from petroleum byproducts and have been linked to issues ranging from skin irritations and behavioral changes to more serious long-term effects!



Natural Pet Treats



Crafted from clean, human-grade ingredients, natural pet treats avoid harmful additives in favor of transparency and wholesomeness. They are made without artificial colors, synthetic flavors, preservatives, or hormones–delivering nothing but pure, species-appropriate nutrition.



Natural treats are not just a healthier choice, they are a reflection of mindful care. With each treat made from quality ingredients and gently baked to preserve nutrition, they promote digestive harmony, immune resilience, and sustained energy.



