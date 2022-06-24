Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2022 --While there are many natural herbs for cats, My Paleo Pet offers only USDA approved natural herbs and diets that contribute positively to the feline diet. Providing healthy natural herbs and entrees to cat owners throughout Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and the surrounding areas, My Paleo Pet ensures that pet owners have the natural foods needed to provide their pets with ample nutrients.



As an adventurous and sometimes moody addition to your family, your cat's adventurous spirit can sometimes get them in trouble--especially when they start chewing on anything around the house or yard!



While you feel that your home is safe for cats, there are toxins all around for cats, which include:



1. Foods containing, grains, additives, hormones, sugars and preservatives

2. Prescribed medications including parasite protection

3. Grooming products, cleaning products, lawn treatments and both local and airborne pesticides



We specialize in providing your cat with healthy foods and natural herbs that not only enrich their diet but provide proper nutrition to build immunity and help to detoxify ingested and airborne toxins that do surround them!



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet is passionate about providing pet owners with 100% natural and healthy food options for pets to support optimal wellness. Offering natural herbs and foods for cats in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and the surrounding areas, as well as nationwide, My Paleo Pet aims to enhance overall feline wellness for cats. By partnering with BioCompleteTM Concepts, My Paleo Pet is constantly adding to their inventory of natural herbs and foods for cats to ensure that pet owners have the wide selection of herbs and nutrients that they require.



From organic herbs such as Turmeric Root, Bilberry Leaves, and Alfalfa powder, to herbal blends that address specific feline health conditions, My Paleo Pet has it all! Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about My Paleo Pet and natural herbs for cats in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and throughout South Florida and nationwide.