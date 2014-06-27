Brooklyn Exterminator - MPE Enters Commercial Market

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2014 --“My Private Exterminator” (MPE), a well-known company in local pest control services in Brooklyn, entered the commercial pest control market today.



Garnering much of the residential pest control market, MPE looks to undertake the commercial market, showcasing their one-of-a-kind approach to customer service and expertise in pest control.



A representative from the company had this to say, “We are pleased to confirm MPE is now accepting commercial pest control projects. We have been in the private pest control business for decades and after thousands of satisfied customers, we believe the commercial sector holds many business opportunities.”



MPE began planning their commercial market entrance six years ago and are experiencing steady growth. Their success is predicated on quality work and a high-level of customer service – characteristics solidified in their residential service business. MPE is a green friendly company using only eco-friendly chemicals.



“Finding expert commercial pest control in the Brooklyn area is hard to do. Companies exist but are they reliable? “My Private Exterminator” changes all that.” A Field Representative stated. They went on to add, “We have 24/7 pest control services via the Internet, making us a preferred choice in commercial pest control.”



MPE offers a litany of residential and commercial services and specializes in the removal of bedbugs, bees, fleas, cockroaches, ants, squirrels, spiders, and rats.



Pest infestations are a concern for public health, as well as property dwellings. If left unattended for a lengthy period of time, property dwellings may be irreparable. In terms of public health, employees of companies may experience increases to health premiums, law suits and loss of quality employees.



“Pest infestation in high traffic office areas such as Human Resources poses a significant problem,” an MPE representative stated. “The cost of pest infestation is beyond monetary damages, reduced efficiencies by organizational employees are real threats as well.



“My Private Exterminator is posed to eliminate the root causes of pest infestation. With decades of experience in pest control services in the Brooklyn area, no job is too big.”



Rodney MacDonald, Brooklyn Exterminator owner, said this about pest control, “The first step in controlling pest infestation in the state of New York is eradicating the root source. We’ve done just that and now, we’re taking our residential pest control business commercially.”



Brooklyn Pest Control Services is the ultimate solution for everyone's pest needs.



Since a long time, BPCS, which is based in Brooklyn, have been able to revolutionize the pest control market, and they are proud to say that they do not have any serious competition. From a considerable period of time, only the best technicians, along with a head-on struggle to provide their clients with the best possible services at an affordable rate has only been their concern.



Ronald MacDonald

My Private Exterminator

621 Saint Marks Avenue,

Brooklyn, NY 11216