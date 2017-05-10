New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2017 --Previously, that powerful connection with the psychic advisor – and the wisdom they shared – only lasted as long as the chat session. Users had to try to remember all of their questions, as well as their advisors' answers and powerful predictions. The "My Readings" feature captures the power and insight from those psychic readings and lets the user review them any time they want. Chats can be reviewed hours, days, or weeks later to help users find their best future!



Key Features



- Most Powerful Readings Saved: Often, the best readings are those we're still thinking about hours or days later. Now users can go directly back to the reading and reflect on its meaning from a new perspective. Rethink the questions asked and reconsider the answers received - do they perhaps have a different meaning when looked at from a different light? Compare what the advisor said with what ended up happening - did the psychic's predictions come true?



- Detailed Chat Transcripts: An important part of any psychic reading is the back-and-forth interchange between psychic and user. "My Readings" provides an exact, detailed chat transcript that shows every comment and reply, so users can see how ideas grew and evolved throughout the discussion.



- Organized & Easy to Access: "My Readings" is now an entry in the Kasamba psychic reading app's sidebar menu. One tap takes the user to a list of all of their Kasamba readings, with their most recent readings at the top of the list. Readings include the name and picture of the psychic, the date, and the time.



Reconnect Instantly: As users review chat transcripts, they may feel inspired to reach out to their psychic and ask a follow-up question, add a new piece of information to the puzzle, or pick up where the conversation left off. Thanks to a "Chat Now" button always visible at the top of the chat transcript, the psychic advisor is just a click away.



Please visit Kasamba on Google Play or Itunes Store for more info on the My Readings feature, including videos and screenshots.



About Kasamba Psychic Reading App

The Kasamba psychic reading app, available on IOS and Android, connects users to a live psychic chat using a format similar to Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and other favorite messenger apps. Users have a chance to try as many psychics as they want until they find a personal connection with a psychic who resonates with them; once they do, they can chat with the psychic about love, money, family, or future.



Our psychics are insightful, caring advisors who are carefully screened and given consistently positive reviews, so users can enjoy their readings knowing that their psychic advisor has earned a reputation as a trusted fortune teller and a guide to help them find their way. We are an online psychic network with 15 years of experience, thousands of psychics to choose from, and millions of users. Since 1999, more than 3 million users have made Kasamba their choice for psychic readings, tarot readings, astrology readings and more.



Key Kasamba Psychic Reading App Features:



- 3 free minutes when trying out a new psychic

- Filter psychics by price per minute, client reviews, and specialties

- Real-time text entry

- Alerts for sales and special offers



Price: Free with in-app purchases.

Availability: iTunes and Android