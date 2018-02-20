My Sports Road Trip Releases Enhanced Road Trip Planner

Westfield, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2018 --Today, My Sports Road Trip, a company focused on making sports-themed road trips easy to plan, announced that they are releasing their enhanced road trip planner. After creating a basic version in April of 2017, My Sports Road Trip is releasing an enhanced version. One key upgrade is that the enhanced version gives users the option to pick which game they want to see every day of the trip.



Of the company's recent release, My Sports Road Trip founder Chad Musselman said, "With this release, planning a sports-themed road trip will be as easy as booking flights and hotel on the popular travel sites. Users select the sports they want to see, region of the county, start and end dates, and we do the rest. Users can buy verified tickets to every game and book hotels from our site as well as see the restaurants and bars near the stadiums. I don't know of any other site with that ability."



To get this release of the road trip planner complete, My Sports Road Trip executed on the following:



* Listened to early user feedback saying they wanted the freedom to choose every game they attend.



* Worked with Google Maps and other Google tools to get information needed to provide users with a detailed itinerary and route information.



About My Sports Road Trip

My Sports Road Trip is a site geared towards sports fans that want to take a road trip to see different stadiums and teams play. Their goal is to make planning road trips as easy as possible by providing everything people need in one location.