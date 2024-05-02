.MY Top Level Domain to Launch Globally on June 13

Cyberjaya, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2024 --Malaysia's premier digital asset, the .MY Top-Level Domain (TLD), is embarking on a global journey, opening its doors to the world for the first time with the mandate and support of its newly established Ministry of Digital. As of June 13, global users can now register .MY domain names through renowned global registrars.



Until now, .MY domain names were exclusively available to users within Malaysia. However, despite this restriction, .MY has managed to secure a commendable position, ranking third among ASEAN countries in the ccTLD category. This achievement is a testament to the widespread acceptance of .MY among corporations, government agencies, educational institutions, and individuals.



MYNIC, the official ICANN registry operator of .MY, has taken several steps to encourage worldwide adoption, including updating the domain lifecycle, registration agreement, and billing practices to align more closely with most generic TLDs.



The expansion of .MY domain registration for international users solidifies its reputation as a globally trusted digital asset synonymous with innovation, credibility, security, and trustworthiness. MYNIC welcomes everyone, including global brands and trademark holders, to secure their name on .MY.



Strategic Partnerships and Global Initiative

For this project, MYNIC, has established partnerships with Internet Naming Co. and Tucows Registry Services (https://www.tucowsregistry.com), a division of Tucows Domains capitalizing on their combined expertise in DNS, registry services and industry knowledge.



Tucows Domains has extensive understanding and experience with TLDs and provides the infrastructure required to support a global expansion. In this partnership, Tucows Domains is helping MYNIC ensure the backend operation is adheres to international standard and is ready to accept global registrations.



Internet Naming Co. a reputable company with much experience in globalizing and marketing gTLDs, will lead the global launch and marketing efforts for .MY to achieve maximal growth by engaging with renowned Registrars, aiming to expand the reach of .MY domain names in the global market.



Seamless Transition and Branding Opportunities

Registrars that typically support Sunrise registrations may immediately, following onboarding, begin offering .MY domains to their trademark clients without the need for an SMD file. Global general availability of .MY domains will commence at 16:00:00 UTC on June 20, 2024. All global registrars may also participate in the public Early Access Period (EAP) beginning at 16:00:00 UTC on June 13. There are no verification or nexus requirements during all launch phases.



With its universal resonance and sense of belonging, the linguistic versatility of the .MY underscores its potential to resonate with over eight billion English speakers worldwide. The word 'MY' itself is short, easy to understand, and carries a strong sense of identity and ownership. .MY domains are ideal for showcasing skills, establishing a brand, and transacting as digital wallets.



Registrars who are interested in supporting the global launch of .MY are encouraged to contact us at registrartenquiry@mynic.my for onboarding details and launch incentives. To learn more about .MY, visit https://ichoose.my.



For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Norfaiqah Ramlan

Public Relations Manager

Marketing and Communication Department

MYNIC Berhad

Email: norfaiqah@mynic.my



About MYNIC Berhad

MYNIC is the official MY domain registry recognized by ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers). We are dedicated in empowering businesses to participate in the digital economy through the development of the domain name industry as part of the ICT infrastructure in Malaysia.



We provide organizations and individuals with their unique brand identities on the Internet. As an agency under the Ministry of Digital, MYNIC is committed to fostering digital transformation and innovation in the country. Learn more at https://mynic.my.



About Tucows Domains

Tucows Domains, a business entity of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC), is the world's largest wholesale domain registrar and the parent company of OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio, and Hover. Collectively, Tucows Domains manages approximately 25 million domain names and provides millions of customers with value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 digital agencies, web hosts, and ISPs. Learn more at https://www.tucowsdomains.com/.



About Internet Naming Co.

Internet Naming Co. is an ICANN-contracted Registry Operator and full-service TLD management agency. With more than 10 years of experience launching and operating Top Level Domains, we specialize in maximizing the value of these unique internet assets through tailored and sustainable growth strategies.



Since 2013, our team has launched, operated, consulted for, and sold over 50 gTLDs and ccTLDs. Today, Internet Naming Co. manages 20 TLDs carried by more than 200 registrars and resellers. As an independent agency with no registrar or backend affiliation, we work collaboratively with all industry stakeholders—without competitive limitations or conflicts of interest—to ultimately advance internet naming. Learn more at https://internetnaming.co.