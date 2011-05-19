My Wedding Favors Now Makes Winter Dreams Come True and Gives Wedding Guests a Scenic View

Duluth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2011 --MyWeddingFavors.com, a premier online retailer of wedding favors, baby shower favors and wedding accessories, is celebrating this year's wedding season with the addition of captivating, new favors, including the new "Simply Elegant" collection, from internationally recognized favor designer Kate Aspen.



"As always, Kate Aspen's newly launched favors give brides what they absolutely want—spectacularly designed, top-quality wedding favors at affordable prices. All their new favors are winners, and their idea to offer the same favor in two different packaging styles at two different price points is brilliant. They’ve started what I think will be a colossal trend with their "Simply Elegant" collection!" says Brooke Plott, My Wedding Favor's merchandising manager,



Along with the perennially popular chrome heart bottle stopper and heart-shaped measuring spoons in their beautiful and budget-friendly "Simply Elegant" packaging, My Wedding Favors now features the "Winter Dreams" favor box with an exquisite, laser-cut snowflake motif, the picturesque "Scenic View" Tree Branch Place Card/Photo Holder, the lifelike "Falling for You" Scented Pine Cone Candle, "Timeless Duet" Music Note Place Card/Photo Holder and two new edible baby shower favors that can be personalized.



Guests will love taking home fresh, hot popcorn with the "About to Pop!" Microwave Popcorn baby shower favor, and Kate Aspen's new sweet treat—vanilla-flavored lollipops—can be personalized to please at weddings, baby showers and other happy occasions in life.



About My Wedding Favors

