MyEasyISO Is Now Available in 6 Other Languages

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2017 --Effivity Technologies LLC has released an update to MyEasyISO, a governance – risk - compliance solution that offers one of the most powerful platforms to augment quality, health & safety, environment management systems as per ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 standards to add support for multiple languages.



MyEasyISO – a recipient of several awards including "The best user experience – 2017" by many online software review websites, offers a simple to implement and easy to use software for implementation, certification & maintenance of various ISO standards. The release of the latest version 2.1.0.1, marks the first time any ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 QHSE software will be available in any language other than English on a scale MyEasyISO offers.



A quarter after releasing the revamped user interface (UI), MyEasyISO has enjoyed a surge in the number of new users daily. This has also garnered significant interest from segments of users who do not have English as their primary language.



According to Shanker, Director - Technologies with Effivity Technologies, "we have received numerous requests to localize MyEasyISO into more languages, so we took the opportunity & challenge to reach out to our global user base who were looking forward to have their favourite ISO compliance software available in the language of their choice. With localization of MyEasyISO, now we have an ISO software that not only meets requirements of ISO standard but ensures organizations achieve tangible benefits and aligns QMS, EMS & OHSAS strategically to their business". Added Shanker.



With the help of the growing MyEasyISO community, the translation of the application and its various screens into various major languages is ongoing. While different languages like Chinese, Japanese, Russian & Korean will be added over time, customer support of MyEasyISO currently remains in English but will be made available in other languages if our subscribers require. This is something the company is setting its sights on improving once the user base grows further.



The latest version of MyEasyISO is now available in English, German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian & Arabic. Language Localization, Regional Data Centers, and Enhanced Mobile Capabilities Enable Better Governance Risk & Compliance management for effective ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 implementation, certification and maintenance.



The new localized version further enhances user-friendliness by enabling increased team collaboration for organizations. MyEasyISO will add tremendous value to the organizations either operating on a global scale or regional level, as each user is able to select a localized interface, but still gains access to the solution through one central system. The inherent design principle of simplicity and intuitiveness is augmented with addition of 5 major European & Arabic language apart from existing English language support offered by MyEasyISO.



"MyEasyISO customers choose the solution for its ease of use, comprehensive coverage of 100% ISO QHSE standard requirements, no IT expenses, and a quick ROI, combined with the highest level of security," said Banasri Gupta – Senior Product Architect with MyEasyISO. "In the first half of 2017, we have 250% more subscribers as compared to first half of year 2016 across North America, Europe, Africa, South East Asia, Central and Latin America, the Middle East, and the Indian Sub-continent. Our language and proximal data centre expansion will ensure we continue to deliver the best possible customer experience to support accelerating global demand." added Tanu Jain, Customer Success Manager with MyEasyISO.



Newly enhanced user interface and device independent - responsive application provide support for multiple languages and allow users to use MyEasyISO across various devices like laptop, desktop, tablet and mobiles with the same level of effectiveness and efficiency.



About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO – a global GRC software platform from Effivity Technologies LLC provides management system automation solutions that help organizations across the world improve Compliance, Assurance & Certainty in the domain of Quality – Health & Safety – Environment management system. Currently MyEasyISO is available in two variants. MyEasyISO – QMS for ISO 9001:2015 & MyEasyISO – HSE for ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 standards. MyEasyISO makes ISO implementation, certification & maintenance simple, easy, quick, time saving, effective, collaborative, efficient, online, automatic, employee friendly & always audit ready. MyEasyISO has offices in USA, UK, India, UAE & South Africa and serves organizations in more than 45 countries for their ISO automation / QMS/EMS/HSE software requirements.



