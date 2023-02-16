MyEListing.com Publishes 10 Best & Worst Cities for Commercial Real Estate Investment in 2023

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2023 --MyEListing.com, a free national commercial real estate (CRE) listings and data platform, released a report outlining the best and worst CRE investment markets for 2023. The report is based on extensive analysis of market feedback surveys given by commercial real estate professionals and is designed to help investors, brokers, and agents make informed decisions about deals and investments.



According to the report, the top ten commercial real estate investment markets for 2023 are:



1. Nashville, Tennessee

2. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

3. Austin, Texas

4. Tampa, Florida

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

6. Charlotte, North Carolina

7. Miami, Florida

8. West Palm Beach, Florida

9. Orlando, Florida

10. Atlanta, Georgia



The report cites several factors that make these markets particularly attractive to investors, including high marks for local public and private investment, debt and equity capital availability, and abundant development and redevelopment opportunities.



On the other hand, the report also identifies the ten worst commercial real estate investment markets for 2023, which are:



1. Hartford, Connecticut

2. Buffalo, New York

3. New Orleans, Louisiana

4. Albuquerque, New Mexico

5. San Francisco, California

6. Providence, Rhode Island

7. Baltimore, Maryland

8. Portland, Oregon

9. Tacoma, Washington

10. Tuscon, Arizona



These markets currently face various challenges, including low investor demand, limited development and redevelopment opportunities, and mediocre local economies compared to other cities amid their own economic booms.



The report, which used data from the "Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2023" released by Urban Land Institute and PwC, analyzes the insights provided by nearly 2,000 commercial real estate professionals. This includes perspectives from investors, fund managers, developers, property firms, lenders, brokers, and advisors.



