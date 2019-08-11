MyFlowerTree Launches the Rakhi Signature Boxes - A Luxury Gift for Brothers

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2019 --New Delhi, 8th August'2019 - MyFlowerTree, one of the top gifting brands in India has been consistently coming up with unique and different gifts on every special occasion. Now, with Raksha Bandhan around the corner, they are ready to make the celebrations even more special this year with yet another new and one of a kind launch of 'Rakhi Signature Boxes'.



While having a discussion with the company's CEO, Sumit Chhabra about the launch of the Rakhi Signature Boxes, he reveals- "The idea of launching our Rakhi Signature Boxes is to provide every sibling with a unique gifting option which is luxurious and meaningful at the same time."



On being asked about 'what a Rakhi Signature Box is and what it has to offer', Sumit briefs; "A Rakhi Signature Box represents sibling love and luxury in each detail. Be it in the packaging of the products it consists of, everything is as unique as a bond shared by a brother and sister.



A Rakhi Signature Box by MyFlowerTree has three compartments- one for rakhi, one for cookies or dry fruits, and one for all the essential items like Roli, Chawal, Mishri, and Elaichi to complete the Raksha Bandhan celebration. There are so many options for the 'Signature Box' combinations, which include Butter cookies, Coconut cookies, Cashews, Almonds, Mixed Dry Fruits, and a range of designer and personalized rakhis. They have got Rakhis not just for brothers but for sisters-in-law too. They also have special Rakhi Signature Boxes dedicated to brothers and sister-in-laws known as 'Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhi Signature Box'.



While mentioning the perks of shopping gifts online at MyFlowerTree, the Company Spokesperson adds: "We provide an on-time rakhi gifts delivery service across India and other International countries too. We make sure the products are delivered at the same time as promised as well as maintaining the quality of the product. So that every brother and sister are able to send their token of love wrapped in these packs of beautiful rakhis and gifts to almost anywhere in the world."



To continue achieving more, the brand has also recently launched 'Plantable Rakhi", which is a step towards making traditions greener and bringing relationships closer on this Raksha Bandhan.



Well, with each passing year, the exceptional services offered by MyFlowerTree are making the whole process of online gifting easier and hassle-free with a huge range of gift options available to choose from and express delivery services.



Raksha Bandhan is about to roll in after a few days, and so, the brand is all set to make the occasion even more special this year.



About MyFlowerTree

MyFlowerTree was established in 2009 by Mr. Sumit Chhabra, with an aim to provide a revolutionary platform for online flower delivery. The brand is dedicated to offering a world-class gifting experience to its customers, offering the most comprehensive range of products for gifting on special occasions. Beginning with a network of 20 Indian cities, MyFlowerTree today serves across 408 cities in the country and 28 international locations. From flowers, fresh fruits, chocolates, and cakes, to dry fruits, sweets, and designer gifts, MyFlowerTree offers a hand-picked selection of products to choose from.



