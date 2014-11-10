MyHomecareBiz Enhances Their Home Health Software Telephony System with the Inclusion of Digital Progress Notes for Field Clinicians

Falmouth, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --Eminent home health software provider MyHomecareBiz has just made a key enhancement of their efficient digital telephony system. With the incorporation of digital process notes to this popular service, users visiting patients at home can now use the keypad of a telephone to record their progress notes. Since the inception of the organization in the year 1998, MyHomecareBiz has been dedicated to automating billing, patient care, physician orders, scheduling and other aspects of home care management with their software programs. Innovative solutions from MyHomecareBiz are used extensively to automate all types of EMR records for OASIS C, Medicare, Medicaid, JCAHO, CHAP and ACHC.



The recent service expansion by MyHomecareBiz will make life easier for a large segment of home care software users including personal care attendants, homemakers, companions, and health care aides. It generally takes days or even months for agencies to receive paper timeslips and progress notes. MyHomecareBiz’s new service upgrade will help agencies receive their progress notes in real-time and be able to track the workers’ arrival, departure, and exact location accordingly. This, in turn, will allow agencies to reduce fraud, and efficiently manage noncompliance issues such as late timesheets and visit notes.



Stacy Vaughan, one of the many delighted users of MyHomecareBiz’s digital telephony system, strongly recommends the program saying, “I use Telephony for private duty, Medicaid waiver and long term care programs. It’s easy, cost-efficient and gives me peace-of-mind.”



MyHomecareBiz was founded by Melissa Cott, a home health administration specialist with twenty five years of experience. Interestingly, MyHomecareBiz was started by Melissa to reduce the load of paper based work and automation of regulatory compliance in her own agency. Over the years, the company has emerged as a cooperative where hundreds of nurses and therapists are engaged in designing, testing and developing MyHomecareBiz oasis home health care software application on an ongoing basis. At present, the programmers, clinicians, trainers, and technical personnel at MyHomecareBiz are available round the clock, throughout the year to address their clients’ requirements related to homecare software, hardware, home healthcare software training and education.



About MyHomecareBiz

Since 1998, MyHomecareBiz has been developing intuitive home health software that automates patient care, billing, scheduling, physician orders and other components of home care management. The company’s home health electronic medical record software is designed, developed and tested by hundreds of home health care nurses and therapists every day.