MyHomecareBiz Maximizes Home Health Accounting Capabilities by QuickBooks Interface Expansion

Falmouth, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2014 --Noted home health billing software provider MyHomecareBiz continues to enhance their service offerings with the recent expansion of QuickBooks interface. This enhancement will significantly improve the health accounting capabilities of the company’s popular medical billing software program. MyHomecareBiz is a trusted name in the country’s home health industry for their top class agency management support and training. The company was founded in 1998 by experienced home health administration specialist Melissa Cott to automate regulatory compliance and reduce paper based work in home health industry.



QuickBooks is a popular bookkeeping software that alleviates the need to use multiple tables, spreadsheets, and tracking sheets for documentation and maintenance of accounting tasks. This software is capable of combining a series of accounting processes within just one system. Based on their business needs, users can customize their software. Now, with the recent product upgrade by MyHomecareBiz, home health care agencies can seamlessly interface with the most popular accounting software through MyHomecareBiz.



Now, agencies using home health billing software from MyHomecareBiz can utilize QuickBooks’ organizational power to convert their daily visit data into streamlined reports that are powerful and easy to read. Agencies will be able to have a comprehensive idea about their financial performance and profitability within just a few seconds. Home health agencies often find it a challenging proposition to stay up to date with their financial reports. Now, QuickBooks integration will also help MyHomecareBiz users to print all their required financial reports after exporting their scheduling data from MyHomecareBiz to QuickBooks file. MyHomecareBiz home health accounting software users will have real time access to profit and loss by payer, profit and loss by patient, income by patient, accounts receivable, payroll detail, payroll summary, and employee earnings summary.



MyHomecareBiz’s QuickBooks interface expansion has already received excellent feedback from the company’s clients. Jackie Walls from Precise Home Health Care expressed her satisfaction about this product upgrade saying, “I am able to generate my cost report data simply by managing my accounting through QuickBooks.”



About MyHomecareBiz

Since 1998, MyHomecareBiz has been developing intuitive home health software that automates patient care, billing, scheduling, physician orders and other components of home care management. The company’s home health electronic medical record software is designed, developed and tested by hundreds of home health care nurses and therapists every day.