MyHomecareBiz to Conduct Free OASIS-C1 Implementation Webinar for Home Health Industry Professionals on December 2, 3, 4 at 11am EST

Falmouth, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2014 --MyHomecareBiz, a trusted provider of home health software, is all set to conduct a webinar to assist OASIS home health care professionals looking to stay updated with an upcoming regulatory change in the industry. To be held over a period of three days, this webinar will review different aspects of the new, OASIS C1 dataset that will become the industry regulation staring from the 1st of January, 2015. MyHomecareBiz is a well known name in the industry that has developed several home health software programs that are used extensively for automation of billing, scheduling physician orders, patient care, and many other home care management related tasks.



OASIS (Outcome and Assessment Information Set) is the official data collection tool used by home health agencies all over the country to ensure adherence to standard quality care. This original version was transitioned to OASIS C, a new version, on January 1, 2010. Now, five years down the line, OASIS is ready for yet another regulatory change with the implementation of OASIS C1. This change is expected to create new challenges for professionals engaged in home healthcare throughout the United States. This is where the upcoming webinar from MyHomecareBiz can be of immense value to anyone associated with the American home healthcare industry.



The webinar will thoroughly review all regulatory changes caused by the introduction of OASIS C1 with special emphasis on OASIS-C1 implementation, payment grouper updates, and conversion to Assessment Submission and Processing (ASAP) system. Each day, the webinar will start at 11am EST sharp.



Jennifer Pouillot from Great Woods HHA has already registered for the webinar and thanked MyHomecareBiz for this excellent initiative. “We’re anxious about the rollout of OASIS C1. Thank you MyHomecareBiz for these training sessions," she said.



Home health professionals looking to find out everything about the revised version of the OASIS-C1 data items can register for free for the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/9043794662718032129



About MyHomecareBiz

