MyLibook Launched to Make Little Bitty Readers the Star of the Show

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2020 --Designed to make readers out of small children, a new series of sight word books comes to save the day for parents and kids alike. The new MyLibook book series keeps the attention of little newbie readers ages four to six because they're quite literally all about them. Each of the seven books for girls or boys communicates an adventure in single-syllable and short sight words. The kicker is, they do it with an avatar that not only looks like the pint-sized reader wearing their favorite colors but also has their name. Easy to read, easy to come back to; this is reading 101 with a twist.



Estelle Bardon, the creator, and author said, "My daughters and so many happy parents have proven that kids want to learn to read books when they're the one they're reading about."



A bonus feature includes a reward for completing the series by coloring the seven 12-page books. Also available are free PDF non-personalized printables featuring the book series and a blog with phonics and sight word game ideas, tips, and homeschooling resources for parents, grandparents, and nannies to help with teaching methods at home.



Order the personalized book series here www.mylibook.com and enter the coupon LAUNCH to get 10% off from your purchase.



About MyLibook

Founded by Estelle Bardon, MyLibook is based in San Jose, California.



Contact:

Estelle Bardon

Owner and Author, MyLibook

info@mylibook.com

+1 202 573 8540



Website:

mylibook.com



Social Media:

instagram.com/mylibook_me/

facebook.com/mylibook

twitter.com/Mizu_20008

pinterest.com/mylibook/