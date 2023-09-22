Mynatt Insurance Agency, Inc Specializes in Cyber Liability Insurance in Carrollwood and Greater Northdale, Florida

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2023 --The cyber-attack increase over the last few years has concerned most business entities. Billions of people were affected by data breaches and cyber attacks in 2018. In 2019, 1,279 data compromises were reported, with around 883.69 million people impacted.



In 2021, there was a slight increase in data compromises recorded, totaling 1862 instances. For the year 2022, the instances of data compromise slightly dipped, totaling 1802, with around 422.14 million people impacted. In July 2023, 87 publicly disclosed security incidents were reported, with 146,290,598 compromised breach records accounted for.



The staggering statistics and records suggest businesses are walking on thin Wi-Fi. Whether for small or large enterprises, the chances of being caught on the web are increasing. This is where cyber liability insurance in Carrollwood and Greater Northdale, Florida can help.



Since 1925, Mynatt Insurance Agency has offered cost-effective coverage, reducing gaps in present coverage. Mynatt Insurance Agency offers exceptional personal service while providing unparalleled efficiency and professionalism by leveraging modern tools and technology.



The unauthorized access, acquisition, or release of sensitive information can cause massive damage to the business. Worse yet, it can ruin the face value of the company, jeopardizing the brand. Mynatt Insurance brings quality insurance products to save businesses from terrible financial strain. Their cyber liability insurance in Carrollwood and Greater Northdale, Florida, can help protect businesses from financial losses from cyberattacks and data breaches.



Whether the threat happens due to malware integration or phishing, businesses are held responsible in each case. Choosing the right insurance option alongside a structured incident response plan ensures the business is fully protected against all financial burdens from cyber threats.



