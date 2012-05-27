MyReviewNow.net Promotes Affiliate Partner Petco's Great Memorial Day Sale on Pet Products and More

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2012 --People who want to shop at home for great deals on pet products for dogs, cats, fish, small animals, birds and more can head straight to MyReviewsNow.net’s affiliate partner Petco and save 20% during their great Memorial Day sale.



Petco’s 20% Memorial Day sale, which ends on May 28, applies to all items in their online store, including dog beds, aquariums, bird cages, cat furniture and much more. Plus, online shoppers will enjoy free shipping on all orders above $49, and save an additional $7 off on orders over $70.



“At MyReviewsNow.net, we know that people love their pets, and are always on the lookout for top quality pet supplies and more at great prices,” commented an Affiliate Relations Spokesperson from MyReviewsNow.net. “And now, they can shop at home for a huge selection of pet products and save big! So whether they’re shopping for their own pets, or searching for great gift ideas, now’s the time to head to Petco -- because while the selection will always be fantastic, the Memorial Day sale won’t last forever.”



People who want to save 20% storewide at Petco, enjoy free shipping on orders above $49, and want to save an extra $7 on orders above $70, can start their online shopping journey at MyReviewsNow.net’s Pet Products Portal. They can also read reviews to help them while they shop for top quality pet products.



For more information or media inquiries, contact Lina Andrade at info@myreviewsnow.net. Press release issued by SEOChampion.com.



About MyReviewsNow.net

A virtual shopping mall of services, products and publications available online, MyReviewsNow.net is a business directory that sets itself apart from similar sites by offering both professional reviews and customer testimonials on the Internet’s hottest offerings in a fun, simple format that is easy for visitors to shop and enjoy.



About SEO Champion

SEO Champion was started in 1999 and is owner operated by Michael Rotkin, SEO Specialist for over 17 years. Michael Rotkin’s goal for his clients is to “own” keyword placements for the top 3 slots organically, so that his clients can earn a



higher return on investment from their advertising dollars. Rotkin realizes the value of SEO over Pay-Per-Click campaigns, where click-throughs are generally more expensive and harder to convert into sales. SEOChampion’s intense work ethic can be seen in daily and weekly reports that show progress through organic keyword gain. This effort is the reason his SEO firm has been able to build a loyal client base for many years. Learn more at SEO Champion.