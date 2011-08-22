MyReviewsNow Introduces a New Start-Up Business Available In Ebook Download

houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2011 --MyReviewsNow Shop at Home is pleased to announce its affiliation with "How to Build a Million Dollar Medical Transportation Company." This ebook downloaddetails a simple yet effective business model based on the non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) of sick people to doctor's offices, dialysis appointments, hospitals, and rehabilitation. Because an NEMT business delivers non-medical services, no special live-saving equipment, techniques, or certifications are required. The program, created by author Joel E. Davis, begins with the purchase of a single vehicle. A "controlled growth" strategy follows, and business owners are soon on their way to increased growth, profitability, and freedom. No other ebook on the market teaches the NEMT industry as effectively or thoroughly as this one. The author stands by the plan outlined in this ebook download because he has used it himself to create a thriving medical transportation business. He launched his own NEMT venture with no medical skills or business experience and is dedicated to teaching others how to do the same. He believes in this business model because it works.



Davis emphasizes the uniqueness of NEMT as vital part of its success. Countless amounts of time and energy are spent annually on hard-to-start, harder-to-thrive ventures like property flipping or investment. These tired business models claim to be lucrative and may well be for the small number of people who can actually make a go of them, but they are difficult to learn and require massive amounts of time and money to realize a return. What's more, their markets are so saturated with would-be entrepreneurs that it's hard to get a word in edgewise; such stiff competition is discouraging to any new business person looking for an honest way to earn a comfortable living.



The good news about NEMT services is that hardly anyone else thinks of them when brainstorming ways to make money. Not only are such services relatively simple and inexpensive to start, but they are also practically recession proof! The stock and real estate markets are up and down all the time, but sick people always need to make it to their medical appointments. Low competition plus high demand equals substantial profits.



Financial freedom, low overhead, and ease of start-up are not the only rewards that the NEMT business has to offer. As providers of non-emergency medical transportation, business owners get to serve their communities in a meaningful way by helping people who need medical care get the attention they need. Patients do not have to worry about how they are going to get to a scheduled appointment, and doctors can keep their offices running efficiently by receiving patients and filling their appointments on time. Because NEMT is such a valued service, clients seek it out, saving the business owner thousands in advertising fees. Less time marketing means more time running the business and providing a valuable service to people who truly need and appreciate it.



Joel E. Davis is an NEMT industry expert whose strategies are proven to be effective. His new ebook download was written to share all of the tools and insights that he wishes he had when first starting out. Readers who are ready to experience the freedom of working for themselves while making a difference in their communities cannot afford to miss out on this information-rich, 350 page ebook download. It is available for the special price of $197.95. Additionally, four bonus manuals--"A New Opportunity for Additional Revenue," "Secret Strategies for Financial Success & Independence," "Transportation Industry Road Map," and "Shock Report" – are included at absolutely no extra cost. A truly profitable, satisfying, and unique business opportunity awaits you. Order "How to Build a Million Dollar Medical Transportation Company" today.



For further information regarding the Medical Transportebook download, please visit MyReviewsNow.net Shop At Home.