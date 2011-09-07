MyReviewsNow Shop at Home Showcases the Best Web Hosting Providers

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2011 --HostGator is a world-leading provider of web products and services including web hosting and assisted sitebuilding. Since its beginnings in 2002, from Chairman Brent Oxley's dorm room at Florida Atlantic University, HostGator has gained a stellar reputation for service and integrity. The company now hosts 5 million domains, about 1% of the world's internet traffic.



In 2011 alone, HostGator garnered 8 top industry awards, including Best Free Website Transfer, Best Small Business Hosting, and the Code of Conduct Award by Web Hosting Search. For anyone looking for a service that provides an excellent product and lives by the highest industry standards, this is the place.



With climate change an increasing concern, HostGator switched to 36% more energy efficient servers and now purchases renewable energy certificates representing 130% of the electricity used to both power and cool all of their shared and reseller servers. At HostGator, integrity is not just a word. It's a way of life.



Web Hosting Services



This award-winning company provides easy and affordable web hosting. Plans feature unlimited web disk space and bandwidth and a guarantee of 99.9% uptime. Whether hosting a blog or an online store, HostGator customers never have to worry about air time. Each plan comes with a 45 day money-back guarantee.



Beginners are often puzzled by the complexity of site building. To make web hosting virtually trouble free, the company provides a free site builder with every account. Included in each plan are 4,500 free site templates with 52 scripts that can be instantly installed. The intuitive and simple control panel makes creating and maintaining a web site much easier.



That's just the beginning. Once an account is opened, technical support is available 24/7 via phone, web chat or email. Questions are answered promptly. Problems are solved quickly to the customer's satisfaction. The founder and current chairman himself stands behind the company's technical support.



For those with existing web hosting sites they would like to transfer, nothing could be easier. WebGator charges nothing for this valuable and time-saving service. The customer can instantly install over 75 applications with just one click. These include the popular WordPress blogs, Joomla and Dupla Hosting for professional CMS solutions, and Magento Hosting for on-line stores



Web hosting plans start at the incredibly low $3.96 (reflects 20% off for first month), which allows 1 domain. Another $2.40/month buys a plan with unlimited domains, and the $10.36 (reflects 20% off for first month) business plan provides a toll-free telephone number.



Reseller Hosting Plans



Entrepreneurs interested in setting up reseller hosting with unlimited domains, sub-domains and email accounts should look into the Reseller Hosting Plan at HostGator. These accounts provide all the features of more basic plans, plus free data transfer for up to 30 sites. Client management and billing software are also included for seamless operation of an independent business.



Reseller plans start at $19.96 for the first month and $24.95 thereafter for the Aluminum Plan with 50 GB of disk space. Four plans are available, including the unlimited Diamond Plan for $99.95/month (now $79.96 for the first month).



Dedicated Servers



For the busy entrepreneur, nothing beats having a dedicated server for complete control. These plans start at $174/month for 2GB DDR3 memory and extend to the monster 8 GB DDR3 memory for $374/month. Dedicated servers all come with a free cPanel, 2 X 250 hard drive, 10 TB bandwidth, and 5 dedicated IPs. They also include all the features of Reseller Hosting Plans.



HostGator also holds Safe Harbor certification that enables American and European businesses to comply with data protection laws in both areas. Look no farther for a web hosting company that provides a unique, valuable and award-winning service.



For further information regarding web hosting, please visit MyReviewsNow Shop At Home.