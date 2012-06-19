MyReviewsNow.net Adds Affiliate Partner Ageless Male to As Seen on TV Portal of Virtual Mall

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2012 --MyReviewsNow.net, a leading virtual mall that let’s people shop at home for the Internet’s hottest products, services and brands, has added testosterone supplements company Ageless Male to its As Seen on TV Products Portal.



Ageless Male’s testosterone supplements are formulated using all-natural ingredients, and are clinically shown to significantly help boost testosterone levels within a normal, healthy range. By using Ageless Male as directed and in consultation with their healthcare provider, men with low testosterone can look forward to:



* healthier testosterone levels



* improved sex drive and performance



* increased metabolism



* better muscle health with workouts



Plus, people who shop for Ageless Male right now will enjoy free shipping on orders above $99, and three bottles of supplements for the price of two. And for even more peace of mind and protection, men can try Ageless Male supplements for 30-days risk free. If they aren’t satisfied with the results, they can return the bottle for a prompt, no-hassle refund (less shipping and handling).



“Ageless Male’s supplements are an ideal way for men with low testosterone to boost their level into normal, healthy range,” commented an Affiliate Relationship Spokesperson for MyReviewsNow.net. “Plus, Ageless male supplements are great gift ideas for husbands, dads, uncles, grandfathers and anyone else struggling with low testosterone levels.”



Men with low testosterone who want to boost levels into normal, healthy range can connect with Ageless Male via MyReviewsNow.net’s As Seen on TV Products Portal. Access to MyReviewsNow.net is always free, always open, and there’s no membership or registration required.



About MyReviewsNow.net

A virtual shopping mall of services, products and publications available online, MyReviewsNow.net is a business directory that sets itself apart from similar sites by offering both professional reviews and customer testimonials on the Internet’s hottest offerings in a fun, simple format that is easy for visitors to shop and enjoy.



About SEO Champion

SEO Champion was started in 1999 and is owner operated by Michael Rotkin, SEO Specialist for over 17 years. Michael Rotkin’s goal for his clients is to “own” keyword placements for the top 3 slots organically, so that his clients can earn a higher return on investment from their advertising dollars. Rotkin realizes the value of SEO over Pay-Per-Click campaigns, where click-throughs are generally more expensive and harder to convert into sales. SEOChampion’s intense work ethic can be seen in daily and weekly reports that show progress through organic keyword gain. This effort is the reason his SEO firm has been able to build a loyal client base for many years. Learn more at SEO Champion.