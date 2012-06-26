MyReviewsNow.net Adds Small Business and Home Business Phone System Leader Phonebooth to Virtual Mall

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2012 --Small business and home business owners who are looking for a Fortune 500-quality VoIP phone system for just pennies a day can now connect with MyReviewsNow.net’s latest affiliate partner, Phonebooth, and save up to 60% vs. traditional phone systems.



Phonebooth offers a variety of options that are specifically designed for small business and home business users all for just $20 a month, including: nationwide local and long distance calling, two free phone numbers, unlimited auto-attendants, unlimited groups, unlimited voicemail transcriptions and unlimited group conferences.



Plus, Phonebooth’s customers will enjoy HD call quality that is essential for connecting with teams and impressing customers. They can also access the company’s outstanding US-based customer support for all of their technical, product or sales needs.



“Given all of the benefits that Phonebooth offers at such an incredibly low price, it’s no wonder why over 32,000 customers have already signed up for one of their HD quality VoIP phone systems,” commented Lina Andrade, Press Director at MyReviewsNow.net. “They offer world class, Fortune-500 quality at prices that are perfect for small business and home business needs.”



Small business and home business owners who want Fortune 500-quality phone systems for just $20/month with no contract can connect with Phonebooth via MyReviewsNow.net’s Small Business Resources portal.



