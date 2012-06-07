MyReviewsNow.net Affiliate Partner Hawaiian Airlines Now Offering Direct Service Between Honolulu and New York City

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2012 --People looking to travel in style between Honolulu International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport can now book their airline tickets at MyReviewsNow.net’s affiliate partner Hawaiian Airlines, and take advantage of the company’s new direct service.



The new route, which launched on Monday June 4, whisks passengers between The Big Pineapple and the Big Apple on board Hawaiian Airline’s new, roomy widebody planes. Travelers will also enjoy complimentary meals catered in an authentic Hawaiian style, leading-edge in-flight entertainment, and a copy of the airlines’ award-winning Hana Hou! magazine.



Also, on November 1, 2012, Hawaiian Airlines will be launching its much-anticipated direct service between Honolulu and Sapporo Japan for those who want to visit the land of the rising sun without having to change planes or add hours to their journey. Plus, Hawaiian Airlines offers a number of great deals on resorts, airline tickets, hotels, car rentals, travel activities for the whole family, and more.



“At MyReviewsNow.net, we’re more than just a virtual mall featuring the Internet’s hottest products and services,” commented an Affiliate Relationship Spokesperson for MyReviewsNow.net. “We’re also an online travel agent helping our visitors conveniently shop at home for great deals on airline tickets, resorts and more. And now, folks can travel direct between Honolulu and New York on Hawaiian Airlines, and enjoy a luxurious travel experience at a great price!”



Travelers can book their airline tickets on Hawaiian Airlines, and enjoy direct flights, great savings on resorts, and exceptional service, by visiting MyReviewsNow.net’s Airline Travel Portal. Access is free, and there’s no registration or membership required.



For more information or media inquiries, contact Lina Andrade at info@myreviewsnow.net. Press release issued by SEOChampion.com.



About MyReviewsNow.net

A virtual shopping mall of services, products and publications available online, MyReviewsNow.net is a business directory that sets itself apart from similar sites



by offering both professional reviews and customer testimonials on the Internet’s hottest offerings in a fun, simple format that is easy for visitors to shop and enjoy.



About SEO Champion

SEO Champion was started in 1999 and is owner operated by Michael Rotkin, SEO Specialist for over 17 years. Michael Rotkin’s goal for his clients is to “own” keyword placements for the top 3 slots organically, so that his clients can earn a higher return on investment from their advertising dollars. Rotkin realizes the value of SEO over Pay-Per-Click campaigns, where click-throughs are generally more expensive and harder to convert into sales. SEOChampion’s intense work ethic can be seen in daily and weekly reports that show progress through organic keyword gain. This effort is the reason his SEO firm has been able to build a loyal client base for many years. Learn more at SEO Champion.