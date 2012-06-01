MyReviewsNow.net Affiliate Partner Thompson Cigar Celebrating Father's Day with Big Discounts and Free Shipping

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2012 --People searching for great gift ideas for dad can stop looking and start shopping now that MyReviewsNow.net’s affiliate partner Thompson Cigar, America’s oldest mail order cigar company, has launched its great limited time Father’s Day sale.



Until June 30, people who shop at Thompson Cigar’s online store will save 15% on items in the Gifts category, and 20% on all Outlet purchases. Plus, online shoppers can take advantage of these additional offers:



* Free shipping (enter the promo code “DAD”)



* Buy a box of select Ashton and receive a free ash tray (no promo code required)



* Receive 2 free Patagas samplers with a purchase of $150 or more (enter promo code: “SAMPLER”)



* Receive a free 3-finger cigar case with any purchase of $150 or more (enter promo code: “CASE”)



And of course, Thompson Cigar offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so people can be assured that their gifts will be perfect – or they’ll get their money back.



“Thompson Cigar is renowned across the country for its quality, price, selection and service,” commented an Affiliate Relationship Spokesperson from MyReviewsNow.net. “We’re delighted to promote their great father’s day sale, so that people can shop for hundreds of great gift ideas, and find the perfect gift – or gifts – for dad, grand dad, or anyone else who loves cigars!”



People who want to browse great gift ideas this father’s day while saving big can take advantage of Thompson Cigar’s limited time father’s day sale by visiting MyReviewsNow.net’s Gifts for Occasions Portal. Access is open 24 hours, and there’s never any fee, membership or registration. Plus, shoppers can read reviews to help them as they shop.



For more information or media inquiries, contact Lina Andrade at info@myreviewsnow.net. Press release issued by SEOChampion.com.



About MyReviewsNow.net

A virtual shopping mall of services, products and publications available online, MyReviewsNow.net is a business directory that sets itself apart from similar sites



by offering both professional reviews and customer testimonials on the Internet’s hottest offerings in a fun, simple format that is easy for visitors to shop and enjoy.



About SEO Champion

SEO Champion was started in 1999 and is owner operated by Michael Rotkin, SEO Specialist for over 17 years. Michael Rotkin’s goal for his clients is to “own” keyword placements for the top 3 slots organically, so that his clients can earn a higher return on investment from their advertising dollars. Rotkin realizes the value of SEO over Pay-Per-Click campaigns, where click-throughs are generally more expensive and harder to convert into sales. SEOChampion’s intense work ethic can be seen in daily and weekly reports that show progress through organic keyword gain. This effort is the reason his SEO firm has been able to build a loyal client base for many years. Learn more at SEO Champion.