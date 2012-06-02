MyReviewsNow.net Affiliate Partner Zales Launches Semi-Annual Bridal Event on Select Fine Jewelry

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2012 --Folks who plan on heading down the aisle soon or anytime down the road can save big on fine jewelry now that MyReviewsNow.net’s affiliate partner Zales has launched its great semi-annual bridal event.



The semi-annual bridal event at Zales rewards shoppers with savings of up to 25% on a wide selection of quality bridal fine jewelry, including diamond rings that are made to sparkle and last for generations. People who shop the limited-time sale will also enjoy free Fedex Express Air shipping on orders over $149, and a 100-day return guarantee.



“Zales is known throughout the world as a leading diamond and fine jewelry retailer,” commented Lina Andrade, Press Director at MyReviewsNow.net. “And now thanks to their great semi-annual bridal event sale, people can save up to 25% on exquisite bridal jewelry. And with Zales’ famous 100-day return guarantee by mail or at any one of their retail stores across the country, people will enjoy peace of mind protection as well. However, the sale won’t last forever and there’s never been a better time to shop and save!”



Shoppers who want to browse Zales wide selection of fine jewelry, diamonds, watches and more can start their journey at MyReviewsNow.net’s Apparel & Fine Jewelry Portal. Access to MyReviewsNow.net’s online shopping mall is free, and there’s no registration or membership required. Plus, people can check out helpful consumer reviews while they shop.



For more information or media inquiries, contact Lina Andrade at info@myreviewsnow.net. Press release issued by SEOChampion.com.



About MyReviewsNow.net

A virtual shopping mall of services, products and publications available online, MyReviewsNow.net is a business directory that sets itself apart from similar sites by offering both professional reviews and customer testimonials on the Internet’s hottest offerings in a fun, simple format that is easy for visitors to shop and enjoy.



About SEO Champion

SEO Champion was started in 1999 and is owner operated by Michael Rotkin, SEO Specialist for over 17 years. Michael Rotkin’s goal for his clients is to “own” keyword placements for the top 3 slots organically, so that his clients can earn a higher return on investment from their advertising dollars. Rotkin realizes the value of SEO over Pay-Per-Click campaigns, where click-throughs are generally more expensive and harder to convert into sales. SEOChampion’s intense work ethic can be seen in daily and weekly reports that show progress through organic keyword gain. This effort is the reason his SEO firm has been able to build a loyal client base for many years. Learn more at SEO Champion.