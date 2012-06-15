MyReviewsNow.net and Affiliate Partner NHL Store Congratulate Los Angeles Kings on Stanley Cup Win

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2012 --MyReviewsNow.net, a virtual mall that lets people shop from home for the Internet’s best products, brands and services, is pleased to join its affiliate partner the NHL Store in congratulating the Los Angeles Kings on the franchise’s first Stanley Cup victory.



The NHL Store features a wide selection of official sports merchandise commemorating the Kings’ Cup victory. Fans can shop for hats, T-shirts, DVDs, locker room towels, and even pick up a replica 2-foot Stanley Cup for their home or office. Shoppers will also enjoy free shipping at the NHL Store when they use their Discover Card.



Plus, people looking for great gift ideas can also shop the NHL Store for great sports merchandise from all 30 NHL teams, including those that didn’t hoist the Cup this year, but will be poised to make an inspired run when the 2012-2013 season gets underway in the fall.



“MyReviewsNow.net is pleased to join the NHL Store in congratulating the Kings’ spectacular victory over the New Jersey Devils,” commented an Affiliate Relationship Spokesperson. “It was a very well played series by both teams, and entertaining hockey right down to the final whistle. And now, fans can celebrate alongside their hockey heroes by picking up official Stanley Cup Champion sports merchandise for themselves, or they can shop for great gift ideas for a lucky hockey fan on their list.”



People can shop at the NHL Store for LA Kings Stanley Cup and other top quality official NHL merchandise by visiting MyReviewsNow.net’s Pro Sports Merchandise Portal.



