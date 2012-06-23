MyReviewsNow.net Joins Affiliate Partner NBA Store in Congratulating Miami Heat on Championship Release Date: 6-23-2012

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2012 --MyReviewsNow.net, a leading virtual mall that lets people conveniently shop at home for the Internet’s best products, services, brands, gift ideas and more, is joining affiliate partner The NBA Store in congratulating the Miami Heat on their 5-game final series victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.



The NBA Store offers hard court fans around the world a full selection of sports merchandise, gifts and more, including jerseys, hats, t-shirts, watches, footwear, collectibles, DVDs, kids’ items, and much more.



And now, people can shop The NBA Store for hundreds of Miami Heat championship items, and proudly display their pride and joy at being on top of the NBA world.



“Due to the shortened season, the NBA playoffs may have started out a bit slow, but they ended up being spectacularly entertaining,” commented an Affiliate Relationship Spokesperson for MyReviewsNow.net. “And here at MyReviewsNow.net, we certainly tip our hat to the Miami Heat for coming back from a 0-1 game deficit in The Finals with four straight victories, including the decisive fifth game that saw Lebron James’ contribute an astonishing triple-double. And now, after so many ups and downs, Heat fans across the world can head to The NBA Store and pick up official championship sports merchandise for themselves, or shop for amazing gifts for friends and family.”



Basketball fans – or people who have basketball fans on their gift ideas list – can shop at the The NBA Store now via MyReviewsNow.net’s Sports Merchandise & Outdoor Hobbies Portal.



