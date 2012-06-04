MyReviewsNow.net Welcomes Accounting Software Affiliate Partner Intuit to its Small Business Portal Release Date: 6-3-2012

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2012 --MyReviewsNow.net, a popular virtual mall that lets people shop from home for the Internet’s hottest products and services, announced that it has welcomed affiliate partner Intuit to its Small Business Portal.



Intuit’s accounting software solutions, including TurboTax and Quicken, are trusted by small business customers around the world. They make everything from invoicing to filing taxes to managing finances easier and more efficient.



Plus, small business customers can try Quickbooks online free for 30 days, so they can personally discover the advantages, features and benefits. They can also determine which version of Quickbooks online is best for them: Simple Start; Essentials; Plus; Online Essential with Payroll; or Online Plus with Payroll.



“MyReviewsNow.net is extremely pleased to welcome Intuit to our family of small business affiliate partners,” commented an Affiliate Relationship Spokesperson from MyReviewsNow.net. “Intuit’s accounting software solutions are ideal for small and home business customers, and with their 30 day free trial offer, there’s absolutely no risk.”



Small and home business customers who want to benefit from Intuit’s popular accounting software and financial management solutions can visit MyReviewsNow.net’s Small Business Portal. Access to MyReviewsNow.net is free, and there’s no registration.



For more information or media inquiries, contact Lina Andrade at info@myreviewsnow.net. Press release issued by SEOChampion.com.



About MyReviewsNow.net

A virtual shopping mall of services, products and publications available online, MyReviewsNow.net is a business directory that sets itself apart from similar sites by offering both professional reviews and customer testimonials on the Internet’s hottest offerings in a fun, simple format that is easy for visitors to shop and enjoy.



About SEO Champion

SEO Champion was started in 1999 and is owner operated by Michael Rotkin, SEO Specialist for over 17 years. Michael Rotkin’s goal for his clients is to “own” keyword placements for the top 3 slots organically, so that his clients can earn a



higher return on investment from their advertising dollars. Rotkin realizes the value of SEO over Pay-Per-Click campaigns, where click-throughs are generally more expensive and harder to convert into sales. SEOChampion’s intense work ethic can be seen in daily and weekly reports that show progress through organic keyword gain. This effort is the reason his SEO firm has been able to build a loyal client base for many years. Learn more at SEO Champion. MyReviewsNow.net, a popular virtual mall that lets people shop from home for the Internet’s hottest products and services, announced that it has welcomed affiliate partner Intuit to its Small Business Portal.



Intuit’s accounting software solutions, including TurboTax and Quicken, are trusted by small business customers around the world. They make everything from invoicing to filing taxes to managing finances easier and more efficient.



Plus, small business customers can try Quickbooks online free for 30 days, so they can personally discover the advantages, features and benefits. They can also determine which version of Quickbooks online is best for them: Simple Start; Essentials; Plus; Online Essential with Payroll; or Online Plus with Payroll.



“MyReviewsNow.net is extremely pleased to welcome Intuit to our family of small business affiliate partners,” commented an Affiliate Relationship Spokesperson from MyReviewsNow.net. “Intuit’s accounting software solutions are ideal for small and home business customers, and with their 30 day free trial offer, there’s absolutely no risk.”



Small and home business customers who want to benefit from Intuit’s popular accounting software and financial management solutions can visit MyReviewsNow.net’s Small Business Portal. Access to MyReviewsNow.net is free, and there’s no registration.



For more information or media inquiries, contact Lina Andrade at info@myreviewsnow.net. Press release issued by SEOChampion.com.