MyReviewsNow.net Welcomes New Affiliate Partner Rocket Lawyer to Small Business Resources Portal

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2012 --Small business and home business owners who are looking for an efficient, reliable and affordable way to incorporate their business and get all of the legal documents they need can now connect with MyReviewsNow.net’s newest affiliate partner Rocket Lawyer.



Dedicated to making incorporation easy for all kinds of business owners, including those who run home business and small business enterprises, Rocket Lawyer uses a refreshingly simple 3-step process to incorporate virtually any business:



1. The desired business name is confirmed to be available.



2. All of the necessary legal documents and paperwork are created and filed with the respective State.



3. The final corporate documents are emailed.



Plus, Rocket Lawyer assures business owners that it offers the lowest prices on incorporations, including free processing and filing (typically a $99 expense) for those who start a free trial of the company’s Pro Legal Plan.



“When it comes to incorporating the right and safe way, wmall business and home business owners need the same expert legal support as large enterprises, but naturally they don’t have in-house legal teams or thousands of dollars to spend on getting the right legal documents in order,” commented an Affiliate Relationship Spokesperson from MyReviewsNow.net. “Now, business owners can turn to Rocket Lawyer and get everything they need to incorporate at a price that’s very budget-friendly. And with Rocket Lawyer’s great customer service and A+ accreditation with the Better Business Bureau, business owners can rest assured that they’ll get the service and support they need from a partner they can trust.”



Small business and home business owners who want to efficiently and affordably get the legal documents they need to incorporate can connect with Rocket Lawyer via MyReviewsNow.net’s Small Business Resources Portal.



Access to MyReviewsNow.net is always free, there’s no registration or membership, and visitors can read reviews to help them shop wisely.



For more information or media inquiries, contact Lina Andrade at info@myreviewsnow.net. Press release issued by SEOChampion.com.



About MyReviewsNow.net

A virtual shopping mall of services, products and publications available online, MyReviewsNow.net is a business directory that sets itself apart from similar sites by offering both professional reviews and customer testimonials on the Internet’s hottest offerings in a fun, simple format that is easy for visitors to shop and enjoy.



About SEO Champion

SEO Champion was started in 1999 and is owner operated by Michael Rotkin, SEO Specialist for over 17 years. Michael Rotkin’s goal for his clients is to “own” keyword placements for the top 3 slots organically, so that his clients can earn a higher return on investment from their advertising dollars. Rotkin realizes the value of SEO over Pay-Per-Click campaigns, where click-throughs are generally more expensive and harder to convert into sales. SEOChampion’s intense work ethic can be seen in daily and weekly reports that show progress through organic keyword gain. This effort is the reason his SEO firm has been able to build a loyal client base for many years. Learn more at SEO Champion.