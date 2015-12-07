MySportsShare Goes Public

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --MySportsShare has announced that it is going public, offering a new platform for athletes, coaches, and league administrators to start a website, track & share their sports activities and raise money to help fund their participation. MySportsShare is the world's first and only revenue sharing, social networking site, for sports; it is also the only social network in the MaxPreps' Stats Export Partner program, Americas source for high school sports.



MySportsShare offers athletes, teams, and leagues of all levels the opportunity to create a web presence where they can share their games and show off their highlights. Statistics, images, videos, and more can be displayed seamlessly on this new social media website. Budding stars can showcase their talents for select teams, recruiters, or agents. Tools on MySportsShare enable users to raise money for their team, league, or future career and share in any revenue generated by fans viewing their photos or highlights.



According to founder Tony Hubbard, "Sports is a billion dollar industry, and we think more of that money should be staying in local communities and going to all the many athletes that make sports what they are, instead of a few big companies and team owners."



MySportsShare is open to leagues, teams, and players. Individual, team or league pages can be created easily; users can set schedules, keep statistics and box scores, process payments from players and teams, chat with friends, keep all of their sports media in one place, receive donations, and much more. Individual athletes can also bring attention to their play and raise funds to help them reach their future goals, whatever those may be.



For fans, MySportsShare offers a unique social networking experience to share their passion with a vibrant community that also supports local sports and athletes.



In Hubbard's words, "I want to help people to capture and share the most special moments of their sporting lives with fans and family, while at the same time creating an outlet for smaller teams, leagues, and athletes to generate their own funding and capture more of the revenue they're already creating for others."



MySportsShare currently supports 22 sports and plans on adding even more in the near future. Users can keep up with feeds and share posts on other social media networks like Facebook and Twitter.



Opening an account is free to sign up, and registration is now open to the public. For a fee, you can get an official recruiting page or a licensed MySportsShare team or league website. An official recruiting page makes a players' page public, easily sharable to coaches and scouts without them having to log in, allows them to accept donations, and includes an option to join our revenue sharing program. Licensed team and league pages are customized to reflect team or league logo and colors, include a public sign up portal, and turns on revenue sharing.



