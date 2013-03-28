MyTabletBooks.com Announces the Release of New eBook Malibu Nanny - Adventures of the Former Kardashian Nanny

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2013 --MyTabletBooks.com is proud to offer the debut work from Pam Behan with Sara Christenson, Malibu Nanny - Adventures of the Former Kardashian Nanny in eBook format, featuring stories and photographs of the Kardashian family.



Malibu Nanny is a memoir written by the former Kardashian Nanny, Pam Behan. Pam took care of Brandon and Brody Jenner, as well as Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian, spending nearly a decade in Hollywood as one of the original Beverly Hills nannies. Pam shares insights into life with Bruce and Kris Jenner and their children, and tells all about her life in the fast lane, including dates with then megastar Sylvester Stallone. From Los Angeles to the hills of Tennessee to a simple life back in the Midwest, Pam Behan shares her incredible journey, and her secrets to living an adventurous life.



"My decade in Hollywood was the setting for a lot of great memories," Pam says, "and I'm excited to share my stories of life with the Kardashians, as well as my journey since leaving Los Angeles. You will smile, laugh out loud, and maybe even shed a few tears."



Epub format of this title is now available for purchase on MyTabletBooks.com.



