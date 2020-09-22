"MyTempTracker" Launches to Deliver Peace of Mind to Students, Parents and Teachers

Long Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2020 --With students returning to schools across the United States and the coronavirus still active, school administrators and parents have been facing serious concerns. Chief among these, is the ability to identify and track students and staff who may be infected. Fortunately, help is here. App development experts, Zing Apps, have stepped up to provide a valuable tool to address this concern. The company recently announced the launch of "myTempTracker", a new service that allows schools, parents, and teachers to record and track student and staff temperatures with the goal of safeguarding their health and wellbeing.



"As a parent myself, I was worried about what was going to happen when schools reopen," commented Mitchell Germain, founder of Zing Apps. "I wanted to make sure that our kids were going to be safe when they returned to school. That's why we created 'myTempTracker', a mobile web app that is designed to help schools record and track student temperatures and symptoms so that they can make sure that our kids are healthy and well."



Mr. Germain continued, obviously passionate about the subject, "myTempTracker is already being used by schools throughout the country with more signing up each day. If ever there was a time when more peace of mind was needed, it is now and 'myTempTracker' will give schools, principals, teachers and parents the peace of mind of knowing that their kids are healthy and safe."



According to the company, the service is 100% HIPAA compliant. It is available, for a limited time only, with a free 30-day trial and free setup.



The early response from customers has been very positive.



A recent customer said in a five-star review, "We started using 'myTempTracker' on the first day of class and it's been great! I love having the ability to add parents and students. The checkmark makes it simple for kids to come in and flash the screen. It makes entry very quick and painless. The team at 'myTempTracker' has been very responsive and helped us get up and running quickly. Overall, we're super excited and pleased with the results thus far and look forward to continuing working with Mitchell and his team to keep our students and our families safe."



To learn more or to order be sure to visit https://mytemptracker.com.



About myTempTracker

myTempTracker was created by Mitchell Germain and his team at Zing Apps. As a company, Zing Apps currently serves over 130 schools & churches and has been in business for over four years. With the COVID situation, our clients reached out to inquire about a way to track student temperatures and that is how myTempTracker was born. The company currently has over 100 schools signed up to use myTempTracker with more signing up each day.



