Naarak-Studio Announces Their New Desktop Organizer for Mac: iCollections 4

Poznan, Poland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --iCollections is a skillfully designed application that helps keep Mac desktop organized as you would a physical desk at a workstation. It is intended to take an organisation process to a level that makes the desktop neat and very attractive.



iCollections requires macOS 10.10 or later. It allows for the creation of collections for organizing desktop items, disk panels for disk drives, folder views for folders and even photo frames for favorite images all accessible from the desktop.



iCollections – Organizing icons on the desktop:



With few clicks, the icons, files, and folders on the desktop will get grouped according to a user preferences. Thus, the days of scouring the desktop for a particular application are over. Just get started by creating a new collection by accessing the iCollections main menu from the system toolbar.



iCollections is fully integrated with the Mac OS such that it launches immediately on start up, thus allowing to concentrate the user mental energy into a work straight away.



iCollections – Revealing drives:



iCollections allows the user to view all drives connected to Mac computer without having to navigate to be sure what's been connected and what's not with its Disk Panel and therefore gives the right to filter what disks the user see.



iCollection–Favorite Websites at Fingertips:



The need to open a browser to check out that instant chat that just came in that can't wait, or the new video that just dropped from a favorite artist is now easier with iCollections. As it helps to view and keep in constant touch with the website, without opening the web browser from scratch.



About iCollection – Power to Customise

iCollections boasts of a very detailed customization setting for its appearance. Each of the various collections that the user creates has different settings that can be tweaked to give various presentations to suit references from enlarging the size of the collections to the changing of the display titles of Collections.



iCollections also helps to change the style of title bars by making them rounded, flat, making the scrollers visible or invisible. With the power to control color, font, opacity, width, corner radius – users create a feel that is entirely personal to them.



iCollections price starts from $16.99 worldwide and can be purchased at the Naarak-Studio website: http://naarakstudio.com/icollections/buy.html and the App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/icollections-organize-your/id1039609816.



Certainly, iCollections is here to make our desktops cleaner and neater and certainly will be a useful tool.