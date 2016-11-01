NABUFIT Announces Filming of Neymar Jr with CNN Featuring New Workout and Diet Routines

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2016 --NABUFIT Global, Inc. (OTCQB:NBFT), is the developer of a ground breaking new training portal that enhances your workout by providing expert advice from professional trainers, health experts and international sports stars. NABUFIT is filming Neymar Jr. in Barcelona, Spain this week as NABUFIT builds out new workout and diet programs with Neymar Jr. for the NABUFIT App. CNN will be interviewing Neymar Jr. during the filming process. The CNN interview will be aired and broadcasted worldwide and with re-runs available on their digital platform.



CNN is creating a program about Neymar Jr. focusing on the reason he became a global ambassador for NABUFIT in addition to topics related to his overall career. CNN will also be featuring Neymar Jr. during the exercise routines. Neymar Jr. will be filmed in studios in Barcelona on November 3rd and will be available on the App with free and payable content in early December. As a NABUFIT ambassador, Neymar Jr. produces regular work out videos in addition to posting and sharing news and content twice a month through his social media channels.



"The new workouts by Neymar Jr. will be available to NABUFIT users in December and we are very excited to have CNN interview our global brand ambassador, Neymar Jr., as we film new exercise and diet routines for our App," says Brian Palm Svaneeng Mertz, CEO of NABUFIT. Clearly, this recognition by a global sports star will help continue to attract attention to our physical fitness and personal health and wellness App and should help us continue to grow our user base. As we continue to grow the number of downloads and users, providing new and exciting content from our ambassadors is key to our overall growth strategy."



NABUFIT App is available for free download in Apple Store and Google Play.



About NABUFIT Global Inc.

NABUFIT Global, Inc. (www.nabufit.com) is a US public company. NABUFIT is an online fitness platform for health and well-being through physical exercises, nutrition and lifestyle. The platform offers an interactive, customized experience founded on the workouts and participation of Sports Stars including Neymar Jr., Peter Schmeichel, Michael Maze and many more to come. The development headquartered in Denmark is developing an online fitness platform and a mobile application that connects to existing and future monitoring devices (wearables etc.).



