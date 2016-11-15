NABUFIT Reaches More Than 300,000 Downloads of Its Physical Fitness App

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2016 --NABUFIT Global Inc. (OTCQB:NBFT), developer of a ground breaking new training portal that enhances individual workouts by providing expert advice from professional trainers, health experts and international sports stars, today announced that since it launched the NABUFIT App on July 19, 2016, there have been more than 300,000 downloads in 197 countries. The countries having the most downloads are the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Spain and Hong Kong.



The Company intends to release new features to the App each month. This week, a feature called "toolbox" has been released that allow users to create customized workouts, save and adjust their workouts while also integrating with calendars on mobile devices and desktops for scheduled workouts. Integration with wearables, socializing with friends and following friend's workouts, daily activity with Apple health kit and many more features are scheduled for future updates.



NABUFIT is an online fitness platform for health and well-being through physical exercises, nutrition and lifestyle. The platform offers an interactive, customized experience founded on the workouts and participation of Sports Stars such as Neymar Jr., Mo Farah, Peter Schmeichel, Michael Maze and more to come.



NABUFIT recently announced the airing, on November 12, 2016, by CNN of its interview with Neymar Jr. in Barcelona, Spain while he was filming new workout and diet programs for NABUFIT's App. CNN's program about Neymar Jr. focused on why he became a global ambassador for NABUFIT in addition to topics related to his overall career in F.C. Barcelona and his participation in the Olympics in Rio.



Additional footage of the CNN interview and be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BP6NS5iC8Mk&feature=youtu.be.



Brian Palm Svaneeng Mertz, NABUFIT CEO said: "We are very pleased with results so far which have exceeded our internal expectations. Additionally, we are experiencing very positive feedback and showing significant traction on the App and look forward to announcing conversion rates as we release the payment options in December. We also expect additional traction when Neymar Jr. and Mo Farah become available on the NABUFIT App in December and January."



About NABUFIT Global Inc.

