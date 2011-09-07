The Nagler Group Named to Business NH Magazine’s "10 to Watch" List

Bedford, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2011 --The Nagler Group, a NH-based leading provider of administrative and human resource staffing services, has been named to Business New Hampshire Magazine’s “10 Companies to Watch” list. The magazine’s Private 100 issue featured the region’s fastest growing organizations with The Nagler Group earning honors as one of the state’s fastest growing businesses.



Matt Nagler, The Nagler Group’s Managing Partner and Co-Founder said “We are very excited to make the “10 to Watch” list. Our rapid growth is a direct reflection of our dedicated staff and the talented professionals whom we represent. We have enjoyed our growth to date and anticipate continued success in the future.



The Nagler Group is closely partnered with KBW Financial Staffing and Recruiting and Alexander Technology Group. The collective recognition of the group includes multiple Inc. 500 distinctions, the NH Business Review’s “Best Staffing Firm”, “Best Executive Search Firm” and “Business Excellence Award”, and four “10 to Watch” rankings (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011) by Business NH Magazine. The group’s trajectory is expected to continue in the years to come with plans to open several strategically located offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.



About The Nagler Group

The Nagler Group strives to be the foremost staffing firm in the areas of Administrative and Human Resource recruiting. We are driven to earn our positive reputation with each placement and be an industry leader for all the communities we serve.