Nahed Sakr Named Partner of Al Thuraya Consultancy LLC, Egypt and a Global HR Director of Al Thuraya Group of Companies

Cairo, Egypt -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2018 --Nahed comes to Al Thuraya with extensive experience spanning over 25 years in a variety of positions in international non-governmental organizations, the oil and gas and the export and import industry. Her new responsibilities in Al Thuraya include leading a multidisciplinary team that provides support and external counsel on complex risks facing multinational companies working with the Al Thuraya Holdings. Areas of support include human resources, business intelligence and analysis, information security and crisis management advice.



Michael J. Padilla Pagan Payano, Global Chief Executive, Al Thuraya Holdings, said:



"The appointment of Nahed Sakr to the role of Global HR director and a partner of Al Thuraya Consultancy LLC Egypt demonstrates the importance of Egypt to the development of our global business. Nahed's knowledge and extensive experience of working within the global oil and gas industry will be invaluable as we look to grow our practice.



Nahed Sakr, Global HR director and a partner at Al Thuraya Consultancy LLC, Egypt, said:



"I am honored to be the first female partner of Al Thuraya Consultancy LLC, Egypt and to take a role in a globally growing company in its overall HR policies. I look forward to working with my talented colleagues around the world to ensure that our clients receive the highest quality advice wherever they may be located."