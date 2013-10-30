Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2013 --NAIHP invited to meet with CFPB Director Richard Cordray



The National Association of Independent Housing Professionals (NAIHP) has been invited to meet with Richard Cordray, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).



On November 5, 2013, NAIHP will lead a delegation in Washington, representing mortgage brokers, loan originators and all small business housing professionals.



“At issue, will be the QM rule and its harmful effects on Consumers and Main Street,” according to Marc Savitt, NAIHP President.



“NAIHP supports early, transparent and EQUAL Disclosure for all consumers. Without equal disclosure by all originators, consumers may unfortunately select a loan with higher costs,” said Savitt.



NAIHP, who has proposed possible legal action against the CFPB, remains hopeful a solution can be worked out with the agency, avoiding litigation.



About NAIHP

NAIHP represents independent, small business housing professionals in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Our grassroots membership now exceeds 10,000 member companies and consists of mortgage brokers, loan originators, residential appraisers, real estate agents, settlement agents, small banks and consumers. Our members are Main Street USA.



