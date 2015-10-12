NameLabelsMagic.co.uk Launches New Website, Offers Personalized Name Labels

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --Name Labels Magic is excited to announce the launch of their new e-commerce website, where customers can create custom and personalised name labels.



Name Labels Magic is quickly becoming a go-to choice for high quality, stylish, and functional name labels that customers personalise via the website. The website's durable labels are laundry safe as well as dishwasher safe, and they are made to last through everyday wear and tear. Name Labels Magic is proud to design and manufacture all of their labels in the UK.



Name Labels Magic's labels are designed to be applied on all everyday items, such as lunch boxes, drinking bottles and cups, shoes, trays, and bowls. They can be applied to baby care supplies like baby bottles, baby bibs, or baby dummies, and they are helpful for keeping track of items that can potentially go missing in nursery, day care, school, colleges, or care homes. Using labels helps parents in keeping their children's belongings out of lost and found, as labeled items will be instantly identifiable. Name Labels Magic labels are ideal for school uniforms, socks, ties, sport gear, and they can be used to label iPods, iPads, and other valuable electronics.



To get started, customers create their custom and personalised name labels using the unique Name Labels Magic preview generator. They can choose from hundreds of character icons, fonts, colours, background patterns, and other shapes and styles. Once happy with their chosen design they simply have to click the buy button and the labels will be manufactured and delivered to their door step.



States the Name Labels Magic founder, "Using our personalized name labels you can minimise loss of children's items in school and nurseries. This will save you money as you will not have to replace lost items frequently. If you are a parent of school going kids, you will know that un- named or un- labelled items tend to get lost very quickly in such places. Using our unique interactive website children can design their own labels. Their easy application means children can even apply those labels on their chosen items themselves! Our unique, stylish and high quality labels are perfect for families who are not only design and quality conscious but also money conscious. "



More information can be found at http://www.namelabelsmagic.co.uk/



About Name Labels Magic

Name Labels Magic is an all new website where people can customise name labels including vinyl labels, vinyl stickers, clothing labels, and iron-on labels for all their labeling needs for children. Name Labels Magic manufacture both functional and stylish personalized name labels which are dishwasher safe and laundry safe. All labels are designed and manufactured in the UK.



Contact



Name Labels Magic Business Development Manager

E-mail: account@namelabelsmagic.co.uk, marketing@namelabelsmagic.co.uk

Website: http://www.namelabelsmagic.co.uk/



Social Media:



Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/NameLabelsMagic?v=wall

Twitter : https://twitter.com/Namelabelsmagic

Google+ : https://plus.google.com/+NamelabelsmagicCoUk/about

Pinterest : https://www.pinterest.com/namelabelsmagic/

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/user/namelabelsmagic



YouTube Promotion Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CULb6TKcTY