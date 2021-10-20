Naming the True Identity of the Zodiac Killer

San Fransisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2021 --On October 4, 2021, a group of investigators calling themselves the "Case Breakers" proposed a solution to the case of the San Francisco Zodiac killer. This solution was publicly rebuffed by the FBI, which issued a statement saying that despite the efforts of this group, the Zodiac case remains unsolved. True crime author and researcher, Mike Rodelli, released his book, In the Shadow of Mt. Diablo: The Shocking True Identity of the Zodiac Killer, in May 2021 proposing his own solution to the Zodiac mystery.



Rodelli made this statement in response to the latest headline about the Zodiac Killer's identity: "In contrast to the objective, documented and meticulously footnoted evidence that I present in my book that ties my suspect into the Zodiac case through multiple factors, such as the way he looked, the way he spoke, the type of stationery he wrote on, where he lived, the dates of the murders, and other key factors, the evidence the "Case Breakers" presents against Gary Poste consists of speculation. Evidence such as the anagramming of the Zodiac letters to create supposed "hidden" messages, unsubstantiated "scars" in the brow of the 1969 SFPD wanted poster sketch and alleged verbal confessions by their suspect over the years was not at all well received by the police or FBI, which took the unprecedented step of specifically distancing itself from Mr. Poste."



Rodelli's book has been met with rave editorial reviews, including retired San Francisco Police Department Homicide Inspector Vince Repetto, who headed the Zodiac investigation for that department in the 1990s; world-renowned Medical Examiner and true-crime author, Dr. Cyril Wecht; Vernon Geberth, legendary homicide detective for the New York City police department and the author of Practical Homicide Investigations, the textbook used by police departments across the country to train their officers in murder investigations; and world-renowned forensic psychologist Richard Walter, who profiled the Zodiac case in 2004 then worked closely with Mr. Rodelli for fourteen years. He endorsed Mr. Rodelli's solution to the Zodiac case in the 2010 New York Times bestseller, The Murder Room by Mike Capuzzo.



In the Shadow of Mt. Diablo is an exhaustive and fully documented 20 year-long investigation into the Zodiac case that Kirkus remarks is worthy of taking its place beside the 2018 New York Times bestseller, I'll be Gone in the Dark, by Michelle McNamara, for its near obsessive thoroughness.



Vince Repetto, notes that, "Mr. Rodelli lays out a concise retelling of the Zodiac's murders, and the evidence associated with the crime scenes and the victims. He lures the reader along, with one circumstantial link after another, eventually pointing to [Rodelli's suspect] as the Zodiac murderer. Has Mike Rodelli solved the Zodiac murders? After reading his book many will believe he has."



Mike Rodelli was born in Woodside, Queens, New York. In the 1960s he spent a good part of his youth playing sports in schoolyards. Rodelli holds a BA in biology from Montclair State University and a master's degree in biological oceanography from the University of Rhode Island.



Since 2000, Rodelli's research on the Zodiac has been covered in several articles in the San Francisco Chronicle. In 2002 he appeared on the ABC News program Primetime Thursday. In May 2018 his book, The Hunt for Zodiac: The Inconceivable Double Life of a Notorious Serial Killer, was the subject of an article in the Los Angeles Review of Books by Tom Zoellner, The Serial Killer as a Marketing Genius.



In addition, Rodelli was a contributor with screen credit on the acclaimed 2007 feature film, Zodiac, by David Fincher/Warner Brothers, which starred Robert Downey, Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal.



Rodelli currently lives in Atlantic City, NJ. When not chasing serial killers, he is an avid New York Mets and Rangers fan. He enjoys tackling the Sunday New York Times crossword and occasionally declares victory over it. Rodelli also reads voraciously and eclectically and is working on two new true-crime books.



