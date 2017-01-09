NAMM 2017: Antelope Audio Announces Pro Tools HD Compatible Interface with Orion32 HD

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2017 --Antelope Audio [NAMM Hall A - Booth 6596], a leading interface company specializing in world class clocking, conversion and FPGA-based vintage FX modeling, has announced the latest addition to its acclaimed Orion series of audio interfaces: Orion32 HD. Delivering 64 channels of stunning audio quality via HDX or USB3, the Orion32 HD is compatible with any DAW on the market, making it an excellent choice for users of both Pro Tools and Native systems.



Further, it also delivers Antelope Audio's superior clocking technology and powerful Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) realtime effects modeling capabilities that have made Antelope Audio interfaces stand apart from the competition.



"Antelope Audio is committed to raising possibilities and breaking down boundaries with our interfaces," says Marcel James, Director of U.S. Sales for Antelope Audio. "By bringing the potent combination of pristine conversion and our versatile FPGA sound-shaping tools to both HDX and Native systems, we are opening yet another chapter in our interface innovations. Studios can now easily switch between Pro Tools HD Sessions and Natives DAW's to accommodate the modern laptop producer in a flash. We are very excited to demonstrate these innovations first hand at this year's NAMM Show."



King of Connectivity



With HDX, USB3, MADI, and ADAT, and S/PDIF connectivity and 32-in/32-out analog input via DB25, the Orion32 HD has all the connectivity you need for a wide variety of configurations in studios of all sizes. The Orion32 HD's versatile routing and mixing software console for Mac and Windows further increases the possibilities, now featuring both Antelope's classic color-coded routing matrix and an alternate matrix-style view to make routing easy and intuitive. It also features movable and resizable panels to help make the best use of your desktop real estate in multiscreen setups or when working on scoring or other applications that require quickly jumping between applications and windows.



Galactic Sound



The Orion32 HD delivers incredibly clear, accurate conversion thanks to Antelope's best-in-class 64-BIT Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC) jitter management technology. A long time innovator in the field, the Orion32 HD, like the OCX HD and Trinity master clock before it, achieves depth and detail in stereo imaging and transient accuracy that ensures the most precise audio capture and playback.



Two Word Clock or Loopsync Outs allow the Orion to serve as the centerpiece of your recording setup, or take your sound even further by using the Orion's 10M/10MX Clock Inputs to connect Antelope Audio's famous 10M or 10MX atomic clocks for unparalleled sonic perfection. The Orion32 HD also features mastering-grade monitor output borrowed from Antelope's popular Pure2 Mastering Converter to ensure signal integrity in the analog domain.



Compact Vintage



Antelope has been revolutionizing audio processing with its comprehensive suite of FPGA effects, providing hardware models of some of the most desirable vintage effects with near-zero latency. Antelope's library of free FPGA effects is constantly growing and already includes a deep collection of equalizers, compressors, and guitar amplifier models based on analog gear used on countless hit records. Antelope's fast FPGA processing, which measures only 2 samples of audio latency, helps these effects feel and behave just like the hardware they are based on, and also allows users to setup multiple near-zero latency monitor mixes right within the Orion32 HD's mixer. For a list of available effects, please visit this link.



Silent Hero



Designed for efficiency, the Orion32 HD has no need for an internal fan, keeping your studio free of noise pollution without requiring expensive isolation racks or a standalone machine room. The Orion32 HD also only requires a single rack space to deliver its dizzying 64 channels of I/O, making it perfect for space-conscious home and project studios as well as gear-saturated professional studios.



For more on Antelope Audio's audio interfaces, please visit: http://en.antelopeaudio.com/2017/01/antelope-audio-to-present-orion32-hd-namm-2017/



About Antelope Audio

Antelope Audio is a leading manufacturer of high-end professional audio equipment and the pioneer in the adoption of Atomic clock generators, utilizing Igor Levin's over 20 years'experience in digital audio. Antelope is the first to design a 1U 32-channel audio interface and a multi-channel portable interface with 12 mic pres. The company's customers include many Grammy award-winning sound engineers and some of the most renowned recording, mastering and post-production facilities around the globe.



All brands and trade names are the property of their respective owners.