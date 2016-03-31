Nancy Barkley to Chair Discussions of Elite Wedding Planners from Around the World

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --Nancy Barkley, founder of Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways based in Philadelphia announced today she will be moderating wedding planners from around the world at the Destination Wedding Planners Congress in Florence, Italy. Barkley, a certified Lifestyle Specialist in Destination Wedding and Honeymoons will be discussing logistics, cultures, language barriers, the power of collaboration, and other inspiring topics with top wedding planners from around the world. There will be delegates from over 60 countries in attendance to partake in these sessions and hear real life experiences, share viewpoints, challenges and opinions. It is very important to maintain a high profile in the destination wedding industry. The Destination Wedding Planners Congress provides this opportunity. Attendees will be well informed, building connections and creating partnerships with wedding suppliers, designers and artists worldwide thus empowering you to build a strong global presence.



Barkley truly believes everyone can learn from one another. It is this philosophy combined with her speaking experience and most important, her reputation for discretion that she was appointed to chair these discussions.



About Nancy Barkley, Founder, Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways, USA

Nancy Barkley has earned many accolades with managing destination weddings events, social clients, and honeymoons worldwide. She is the founder of Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways, a full service honeymoon and destination wedding travel management firm. Nancy's know-how has given her the opportunity to be featured speakers at travel events as well as instruct honeymoon and destination wedding professionals. Villa, hotel owners and Executives of 5 star chain resorts have turned to Barkley for her opinion on Destination Wedding Programs. She has also been published in wedding magazines in addition to being on television and interviewed by Major News organizations. Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways continues to earn accolades from travel and wedding organizations worldwide as a direct result of Barkley's dedication to her profession.