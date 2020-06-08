Nanno Launches StayCare to Save Working Parents from Nationwide Child Care Fail

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2020 --To help solve the nationwide child care crisis, on-demand child care platform Nanno today launched a first-in-class solution to provide much-needed COVID-safe child care to parents all over the U.S.



The StayCare platform connects parents with high-quality caregivers for full- or part-time child care in the family's own home. All StayCare sitters have taken the COVID-19 Safety Pledge, which requires them to maintain social distancing with everyone other than their own households and the family with whom they're matched through Nanno. The StayCare platform also allows parents to find other families to "pod" with, giving parents the choice to expand their pod by combining with one or two other families. Forming a "pod" gives kids a chance to socialize outside their household and helps parents offset the cost, while increasing potential exposure by only a relatively small amount.



"StayCare sitters help facilitate online learning or other curriculums chosen by parents," said Liz Oertle, Nanno's CEO and co-founder. "Maybe more importantly, they can supervise the kind of fun-in-the-sun playtime that summer is all about."



But StayCare is more than just a fun summertime child care option. The nation's child care crisis is affecting millions of working families, and Nanno's founders -- two moms who had established professional careers before founding Nanno -- are passionate about helping to address it. In a survey conducted by Nanno, over 70% of parents said they could not rely on their previous summer child care options because of COVID-19. Over 60% of households said one parent would have to consider leaving the workforce if they couldn't find adequate child care.



"This is not only an obstacle to the return of a thriving economy," said Oertle. "It could set parents, and particularly women, back significantly in their careers for decades to come."



That is what inspired Oertle and her co-founder, Desi McAdam, to add to their nationwide on-demand babysitting app the ability for parents to find more long-term help.



Here's how it works:



- Families select caregiver candidates from Nanno's extensive pool of available, high-quality sitters near them.



- Nanno's technology pings the chosen caregivers and asks them to confirm their availability and interest in working with the family, based on the family's proposed hourly rate and description of care.



- If a family has asked to be connected with other families to form a pod, their information is shared with interested families near them, and vice versa. If mutual matches are found, the families are introduced.



- The family is connected with candidates who have confirmed availability and willingness to work with them, and video interviews are scheduled.



- Once a family has found a caregiver match (and possibly a pod match), they can elect to have Nanno handle their payment processing or pay their chosen caregiver directly.



"We invented this solution to address the COVID crisis, based on what people told us they needed," said Oertle, "but honestly, I think this could be a viable summertime solution even once the pandemic is over."



By the Numbers



Based on Nanno's survey:



- 70% of parents can't rely on their summer child care being available



- 60% of parents say if they can't find child care, they might have to leave their jobs



- 81% of parents don't think their employers would help them solve their child care issues



Additional survey results are available upon request.



About Nanno

Nanno (www.nanno.com) is the first true on-demand babysitting app, giving parents a way to book fully vetted sitters and nannies using a simple on-demand platform. Nanno was founded by two career-driven moms who saw how much childcare uncertainty limited them and their peers in their professional pursuits. Seeing no satisfactory options for flexible, on-demand childcare, they built one. As professional problem-solvers, they built the solution they knew they needed. As moms, they took extra care to ensure that the platform's vetting process is best-in-class, for both caregivers and parents.



