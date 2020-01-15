Pullman, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2020 --A local nanotechnology company is set to receive a $1.5 million dollar grant from the U.S. Air Force if it can raise the matching funds in time. To that end, they announce the launch of their crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.



Company founder and Chief Technology Officer Pavlo Rudenko, Ph.D., founded TriboTEX in Pullman, Washington in 2008. TriboTEX specializes in tribology, the study of friction, wear and lubrication. The company offers customers an oil additive made of nanoparticles designed to prolong the life of vehicles by self-assembling into a diamond-like coating. The particles act like a sticky note; slippery on one side, sticky on the other, they fuse to vulnerable surfaces under the heat and pressure of the engine.



Watch: WE WANT SOMETHING ELSE – Developing the most advanced gearbox lubricant for flying machines.



TriboTEX has won numerous awards and obtained funding from a variety of institutions, including the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy, and NASA.



To date, the company has sold over 36,000 units worldwide. They have a range of products suitable for the smallest lawnmower to semi-truck engines. Anywhere there are moving parts, friction causes wear. Wear yields loss of performance and efficiency. TriboTEX restores worn away surfaces like a new finish on an antique table. Not only does TriboTEX work in internal combustion engines, electric vehicles can benefit, too.



TriboTEX applied for a Small Business Innovation Research program through AFWERX in order to obtain access to the defense market. AFWERX is a United States Air Force program with the goal of fostering a culture of innovation within the service. Encompassing a number of programs supported with relatively small amounts of funding, the initiative is intended to circumvent bureaucracy and engage new entrepreneurs in Air Force programs.



The U.S. Air Force has challenged the TriboTEX team to raise up to $1.5 million for matched funding, which is necessary to scale the business operation and produce more products for military testing. TriboTEX is working with AFWERX to test TriboTEX products in military equipment. The TriboTEX team plans to raise the money necessary to fulfill their grant requirements through crowdfunding, by launching a Kickstarter campaign on January 14th, 2020 for the company's latest nanotechnology product, "TriboTEX Transmission."



TriboTEX Transmission uses the patented dual-sided nanoparticles specifically designed for automatic transmissions. The nanoparticles reduce friction, which prevent accelerated wear, lower temperature and noise, and extend the life of the transmission. Transmissions treated with TriboTEX will last longer, potentially saving thousands in expensive repairs.



Currently, the Department of Defense spends millions of taxpayer dollars in maintenance costs. TriboTEX aims to save Americans millions by preserving equipment used by the military. "Helicopter gearboxes are limited in flight time, and longevity is critical for safety of the flight," stressed CTO Rudenko, who says the product will work for anyone who wants to improve the functionality of their transmission, whether it's a 2002 Toyota Prius or a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.



To support the crowdfunding campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tribotex/tribotex-transmission-power-endurance-with-nanotech?ref=34t7hw.



