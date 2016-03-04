Napa River History Kayak Tour Has Become One of the Most Recommended Tours

Napa Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2016 --Enjoy Napa Valley; an exclusive tour company is proud to announce their exclusive Napa River History tour by kayak has become one of the most recommended tours. Their beautiful Napa River History tour is thrilling and provides an amazing intimate view of the little known and rich history of the Napa Valley while kayaking along the river.



Enjoy Napa Valley has been called the best tour in the Napa Valley by previous happy customers. As such, it has become one of the most recommended tours for the thrilling excitement it brings. Tourists are taken on a two-hour tour where they paddle down the waterways in the Napa Valley. They learn about the Napa Valley history, wine and the local wildlife where they also learn about the King of Rock and Roll Elvis performing and staying in Napa.



Perfect for all fitness levels and experience

Include kayaks. Life jackets and paddies

Convenient location close to downtown Napa

Stable Kayaks well suited for beginners

Knowledgeable and Professional Staff



The tour is perfect for families who want to have a vacation with a difference. Unlike other tours where you travel by road, this tour gives you the thrill by traveling by water, giving holidaymakers something to tell their family and friends.



If you would like more information about "Enjoy Napa Valley", please visit them online at www.enjoy-napa-valley.com or email at EnjoyNapaValley@gmail.com.



About The vision of "Enjoy Napa Valley"

The vision of "Enjoy Napa Valley" came when the team at Enjoy Napa Valley realized that there was a gap in the tour services offered in the area. This led to the creation of"Enjoy Napa Valley."



They have over 20 years experience doing tours of the Napa Valley. As natives to the Napa Valley they have more knowledge than any other tour guides in wine country that they know of. They began exploring this area in depth during their youth. Hiking, bicycling and wine tasting throughout the region. It is a fact that most-if not all-the owners of other companies are not natives of the Napa Valley. This gives them a unique perspective to the area.



Contact: Enjoy Napa Valley

Telephone: 707-227-7364

Email: EnjoyNapaValley@gmail.com

Website: www.enjoy-napa-valley.com