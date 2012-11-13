Geneva, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2012 --The Naperville IL customers had a finished basement complete with finished walls, flooring and electrical. They had been using the space for a play room for their children for many years. Now the basement needed to function as an entertaining space.



The existing finished space was one large room. The customers wanted to separate the space into a bar/rec area for a pool table, a media room and a craft room. Therefore, we framed the interior walls according to the customers’ layout.



The only demolition work that was needed was removing the existing carpeting. Additional electrical work was done to accommodate the new layout as well as plumbing for the bar area for a sink and dishwasher.



Maple cabinetry was installed in a medium stained finish for the bar area. The countertops were done in granite. The bar area included a sink, dishwasher, microwave and beverage refrigerator – the perfect space for entertaining.



Cabinetry for the craft room was the same that was used for the bar area. The craft room got laminate countertops for durability and easy clean up for projects.



18” x 18” porcelain tile was installed in the bar/rec area for easy cleanup. Carpeting was installed in the remainder of the finished portion of the basement and stairway to the first floor.



The media room was finished off with a custom entertainment center. It provided the perfect storage area for media equipment.



The Naperville customer couldn't wait to entertain and show of the remodeling done in the basement.