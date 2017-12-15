Naphat Warodomthanyakul to Benefit Rural School Children with the Secret to Perfect Fried Chicken

Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2017 --Naphat Warodomthanyakul knows how to make delicious fried chicken which is soft on the inside and crispy on the outside – and her recipe ensures the chicken stays crispy for hours. Her secret recipe doesn't use any eggs or breadcrumbs, and can be cooked by anyone, using ordinary kitchen equipment. Now, Naphat is willing to share her secret so everyone can achieve perfect fried chicken, and she plans to host fried chicken parties to she can share her food with students in poorer schools in rural areas.



"I want children in rural schools to have the opportunity to taste fried chicken," says Naphat. "I don't want them to have to wait a long time or until they are grown up, like I had to do. I want to make them happy right now."



Naphat plans to hold fried chicken parties at the schools to give children an opportunity to sample her cuisine. She also hopes to raise funds for stationery and sports equipment to enrich student's lives.



To enable the fried chicken parties to happen, Naphat is asking for backing on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. In return for a donation, she will share her secret recipe and tips to achieve chicken that stays crispy for hours. Naphat says that her tips include the best way to marinate the meat to ensure it remains tasty and tender, techniques for mixing the flour, how to stop the oil turning black during cooking, and the best equipment to use for cooking.



It seems that Naphat knows a fair amount about chicken recipes; she has a YouTube channel with recipes and demonstrations for culinary delights such as crispy chicken and fried chicken bread. She also has a website a website at crispychickentips.com and a Facebook page.



Naphat is not a chef or a flood blogger and she does not own a restaurant. She simply loves to cook at home for friends and family. Naphat says she feels the happiness her guests radiate when she cooks for them. "Everyone loves to eat fried chicken cooked by me. I love it when we cook together, eat together and build memories together."



To make a donation, to find out more, or to discover Naphat's secret recipe and tips, visit the Indiegogo page here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/crispy-chicken-tips/x/17289717#/.



"I hope that you and your family will love my fried chicken recipes," Naphat concludes. "And it becomes your favorite family dish as well as mine."