Narconon Trois-Rivieres Graduate Helped Open Narconon South Texas

Trois-Rivieres, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2009 -- Narconon Trois-Rivieres recently received a success letter from a former graduate of 2002. In this letter, the graduate is talking about his ongoing success in contributing to help open a fully residential Narconon program in South Texas, USA. With the recent discovery of Narconon founder William Benitez giving what is possibly the first Narconon drug education lecture, and talking about how any addiction can be over come. This accomplishment of a Narconon Trois-Rivieres graduate, once again proves what Mr. Benitez was talking about. With the right treatment methods, any addiction can be beat.



Roy Medrano was a graduate of Narconon Trois-Rivieres in August of 2002. When returning back to his home state of Texas, he took his experience gained on the Narconon program, and was able to contribute it to the opening of a Narconon center. “Because of this experience, I was fortunate to bring a Narconon to South Texas. It is the first one of its kind in the state of Texas and I was able to bring the idea to some investors.” Comments Roy.



Roy is currently holding a position on the Board of Directors, and has nothing but good things to say about the staff and the amazing job they are doing. He mentions that, “We go through some tough times getting students on to the program, but they do come in spurts.” Roy is very proud to say that he has been drug free since arriving in Canada March 23, 2002, to start his program. He is now loving life and living every day to the fullest. Roy makes an effort to keep in touch with graduates from 2002, and in fact has recently heard from two of them. They both pass the message along that life is going good.



Roy Medrano is another example of one man accomplishing great things. This is another person who chose to not live with the label, once an addict, always an addict. He closes his letter off with a heart-warming message to all the staff and students of the Narconon Trois-Rivieres program. “I hope to hear that the center has a lot of students, and to also let these students know they have nothing to fear in this game of life. Before they leave your premises, they must be in check and apply everything they have learned at Narconon. In listening and learning all of the data implied by Narconon, their achievements in life will be very rewarding and most of all, they will enjoy a drug free life forever.”



