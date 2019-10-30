Nasal Treatments Bolstering Unit Sales and Patient Care

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2019 --iData Research, an international consulting and market research firm, announced today its new study that indicates a substantial rise in nasal procedures in the United States. Over 3.5 million Americans undergo nasal procedures each year, with over 30 million adults suffering from nasal conditions like chronic sinusitis and swollen turbinates.



The two methods of treatment that are the most popular in patients is balloon dilation devices and drug-eluting stents. These medical solutions for treatment of chronic sinusitis and swollen turbinates are experiencing the fastest growth in the ENT market and are estimated to grow substantially over the next few years.



"There has been a recent shift in the ENT device market, where procedures performed in an office setting is becoming more common. Physicians need to purchase the equipment required to perform office-based procedures for ailments such as chronic sinusitis and swollen turbinates," says CEO of iData Research, Kamran Zamanian. "This has contributed to growth in both the balloon dilation device and the drug-eluting stent markets."



Drug-eluting stents, also known as sinus implants, is a newer market segment that is used to prevent post-operative complications after ethmoidectomy sinus surgery, as well as in the treatment of nasal polyps.



Balloon dilation devices are used to treat chronic sinusitis through an endoscopic procedure called balloon sinus dilation (BSD). BSD is less invasive than traditional treatments and can be performed in outpatient offices.



Top Competitors in The ENT Device Market

The leading competitor in the overall ENT endoscopic device market is Acclarent, a Johnson & Johnson company. The company solely participates in the balloon dilation device segment of the ENT endoscopic device market, where it holds a majority share.



Other competitors include but are not limited to: Smith & Nephew, Intersect ENT, Olympus, Stryker, Karl Storz, Medtronic, Pentax, Ethicon, Integra LifeSciences, DePuy Synthes, and Richard Wolf.



More insights like this on the U.S. markets can be found in a 308 page series of reports published by iData Research entitled the ENT Devices Market Analysis, Size, Trends | United States | MedSuite



