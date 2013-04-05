Stocks in the News : (NASDAQ : GRPN), (NASDAQ : MNKD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2013 --Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) traded in the range of $5.60 and $5.92 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $5.63 and is at $5.89, up 2.79 percent from its previous close of $5.73, with above average shares volume. Groupon has traded 5.823 million shares so far and its MACD chart shows bullish trend. The stock may go as high as $6.05 level in the coming trading sessions. Groupon’s first support level is at $5.65.



The company announced that it will make an exclusive launch of new ASUS tablet.



Find out how this announcement could benefit GRPN here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=GRPN



MannKind Corp. (NASDAQ: MNKD) stock is at $3.78, up 1.37 percent from its previous close of $3.73. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 4.312 million shares, which is higher than its average daily trading volume of 4.241 million shares. The stock has made up movement with high volume and thus shows bullish trend. It is likely to maintain its stance in the short run and medium run. The stock is likely to go up to $3.95 level in the coming trading sessions.



MannKind develops and markets therapies for cancer and diabetes.



Find out where MNKD could be headed here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=MNKD



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure: Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009