Penny Stocks Sparking Investors Interest: (NASDAQ:SIRI), (NASDAQ:ORCL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2013 --SIRIUS XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock has traded in the range of $3.20 and $3.28 during its last trading session and had opened the session at $3.27. The stock is currently trading at $3.22 and has recorded its trading volume of 30.057 million shares. However, the average trading volume of the stock stands at $52.780 million shares.



The stock has a beta of 2.08, implying its high volatility. It is also trading below its 50 days SMA of $3.41 and above its 200 days SMA of $3.17 respectively. The company has a market capitalization of 20.55 billion and it is a satellite radio service provider in Canada and United States.



Get the latest info on SIRI here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SIRI



Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) stock is trading at $29.99, down 0.61 percent from its previous close of $30.17. It has recorded a trading volume of 30.417 million shares and had opened the session at $30.48 respectively. The stock had traded in the range of $29.89 and $30.53 during its last trading session and has a high beta of 1.46.



The average trading volume of the stock stands at $25.741 million shares and it has recorded its 52 week trading range from $27.52 and $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion with an enterprise value of $127.45 billion. It develops hardware and software systems.



Find out more on ORCL here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=ORCL



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009