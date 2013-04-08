NASDAQ Gainers on Mid-Day: (NASDAQ: GLUU), (NASDAQ: HIMX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2013 --Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) stock is at $3.09, up 8.72 percent from its previous close of $2.84. The stock opened the session at $2.98 and touched its highest price point at $3.18. Glu Mobile stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $2.92. The stock is likely to maintain its bullish trend in the near term and medium term.



Glu Mobile stock may touch $3.21 level in the coming trading sessions. On the downside, the stock has support at $3.02. It is also trading above its short term and medium term SMA price of $3.07 and $308 respectively, confirming bullish trend.



Find out where GLUU could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis reports here:

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Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) hit its 52 weeks high price point of $5.93 during the session. The stock had opened at $5.54 and is at $5.77, up 6.96 percent from its previous close of $5.39, with 4.039 million shares volume. Himax Technologies has traded 4.039 million shares so far and its MACD chart shows bullish trend. The stock may go as high as $5.90 level in the coming trading sessions.



HimaxTechnologies’s first support level is at $5.52. The company commands market capitalization of $976.75 million.



Find out more on HIMX here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=HIMX



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